Overwatch 2 Reveals First Anime Short For Upcoming Event

Check out the new anime featurette that Blizzard has released for Overwatch 2, as they ramp up for the new event happening in August.

Blizzard Entertainment has released a brand new anime trailer to promote the upcoming Overwatch 2 event this August. The name of the video is Genesis – Part One: Dawn, and it basically is the initial setup for the storyline we're going to be experiencing when the game's campaign mode finally kicks in. Like a lot of things with Overwatch as a franchise, they don't really do the storytelling in-game, they have these videos and events to help tell you what's going on before they launch the content and throw you into what is essentially the aftermath. This video does a love job of getting you some of the pieces, but not the entire picture. You can read more about the season below and enjoy the video at the bottom.

"In Zero Hour, we saw the rogue Omnic group, Null Sector, invade Paris. It was thanks to Winston, Tracer, Mei, and a handful of other heroes that the city was saved from destruction. However, the global invasion has only just begun. Null Sector is bringing utter destruction to every city and seems to have an ulterior motive to kidnap Omnics for an unknown purpose. It's up to the new Overwatch team to find out what their plans are and put a stop to them, but they'll need help from past allies and new faces alike if they hope to stand a chance."

"In Overwatch 2: Invasion, you and your friends can take on three action-packed missions that take place in Rio de Janeiro, Toronto, and Gothenburg—massive maps with complex objectives, and an in-depth storyline that will guide you along the way. You'll fight against the intensified forces of Null Sector, who will continue to attack until you've completely dismantled them. Stay alert for challenging enemies that haven't been encountered before, such as the powerful Artillery and the deadly Stalkers."

