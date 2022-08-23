Owlchemy Labs Teases New VR Project At Gamescom Opening Night Live

During Opening Night Live at Gamescom 2022, Owlchemy Labs teased a brand new unnamed VR project currently in the works. The video doesn't really reveal a lot beyond the concept of it being a shared experience between friends that may or may not have a lot to do with food, as everyone here is essentially eating from empty plates and drinking from non-existent cups. Which shouldn't come as a shock as the company developed a special set of hand tracking features for Vacation Simulator. Aside from what we've seen in the trailer today, and the tagline "you had to be there," all we truly know is that there will be slow reveals for the game coming over the next several months. If we had to take a guess, we'd bet the full reveal will come at The Game Awards this December. Here's a couple of quotes from the company about the reveal.

"The first time we saw and used our own hands in VR we realized this is the future of the platform. Hand tracking lowers the barrier of entry into VR, making games more accessible and intuitive to more people. Playing games is much more fun when you're using your actual body as the controller," said Andrew Eiche, COOwl of Owlchemy Labs. "Ever since we launched Job Simulator, VR players have been requesting a multiplayer game from Owlchemy. Our next project lets friends enjoy the classic Owlchemy experience together, with hand tracking opening the door to a whole new world of VR interactions." "Hand tracking has provided an unprecedented level of communication between players. Bundle this new technology with players experiencing our quirky worlds with friends and you have all the ingredients for a magical VR experience," said Devon Reimer, CEOwl of Owlchemy Labs. "Since Cosmonious High's launch, our studio has nearly tripled in size. Owlchemy values trying new things and our next project puts us in a position to push VR forward to new heights."