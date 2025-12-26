Posted in: 3D Realms, Games, Saber Interactive, Video Games | Tagged: Painkiller

Painkiller Receives Free Update Along With New "Metal as Hell" DLC

Painkiller was given one last update before the end of 2025, as well as a brand-new DLC that makes the game "Metal as Hell"

Developer 3D Realms and publisher Saber Interactive dropped a new DLC for Painkiller this month, along with a free update to take in. First off, the free update adds two new throwable items in the firm of Demon Blood and the Holy Orb Turret, along with ten new arenas and an additional boss fight for Rogue Angel Mode. All with some additional quality-of-life content for the title. Meanwhile, the Metal as Hell DLC adds several character skins and weapon skins in case you wanna buy them for the additional cosmetics for $5. You can see more in the trailer above.

Painkiller

Painkiller is a reimagining of the classic franchise, featuring co-op play for up to three players and full offline support. Battle hordes of demons and titanic terrors across richly detailed gothic environments. Trapped in Purgatory, you are sentenced for your transgressions against Heaven. But the Voice of the Creator gives you a chance to redeem yourself. As one of the Champions, you are to stop the fallen angel Azazel who is about to unleash his demonic armies onto Earth. You will face hordes of enemies, demons with unique powers and three monstrous children of Azazel – the Nephilim. Battle across gruesome gothic environments to stop the fallen angel Azazel's invasion of Earth and earn your salvation – solo or in online co-op for up to three players.

Purgatory Is Your Playground: Jump, hook, and dash across vast, spine-chilling biomes while fighting nightmarish enemies in bloody, fast-paced combat with a host of new and classic Painkiller weapons.

Jump, hook, and dash across vast, spine-chilling biomes while fighting nightmarish enemies in bloody, fast-paced combat with a host of new and classic Painkiller weapons. Three-Player Online Co-op: Play online with up to two friends, exploring diverse locations, uncovering secrets and facing off against terrifying enemies.

Grotesque Terrors Await: Challenge a variety of horrifying foes, from hordes of demons to titanic terrors like the monstrous children of Azazel – the Nephilim.

Unleash The Pain : Use tarot cards to upgrade your abilities, rank up to expand your arsenal, and team up with other players to obliterate all foes.

Choose Your Character Wisely: Play as one of four distinctive characters – Ink, Void, Sol and Roch – with unique perks to boost your energy, health, power and damage.

