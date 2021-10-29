Pan Xeno Debuts In Dragon Ball Super Card Game SCR

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game has begun to preview the cards from the next official expansion. The November 2021 set will be the fifteenth main set and the sixth expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set will be called Saiyan Showdown (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Saiyan Showdown) and will document some of the anime and manga's best Saiyan vs. Saiyan battles. Focuses of the set include Goku vs. Vegeta from the Saiyan Saga, Gohan vs. Turles from the Dragon Ball Z film Tree of Might, Goku and his sons vs. Broly from the film Broly: Second Coming, and, finally, the Universe 6 Saiyans. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game shows off the cards from this upcoming expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from a collector's perspective.

After this week's reveal of three of the four Secret Rares (labeled SCRs) that will appear in Dragon Ball Super Card Game's upcoming set, Saiyan Showdown, Bandai has followed up to reveal the final SCR. This SCR, revealed by two of the game's architects in the latest episode of DBSCG Direct, features the debut of a new character… kind of. Here, we have the Pan, Time Patrol Maiden SCR. Pan has appeared many times in the Card Game, but this is not the pan that fans have come to know in Dragon Ball Super, nor is it the older, now non-canon version from GT. This is Pan Xeno, a Xenoverse character who is part of Dragon Ball's expanded universe of stories and games. While time will tell which card will end up being the most valuable chase card of the set, I'm currently betting that this ends up being the set's ultimate chase.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Saiyan Showdown. When the set releases on November 19th, 2021, Bleeding Cool readers can expect openings and product reviews as well.