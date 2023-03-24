Park Beyond Confirmed For Release This Summer Bandai Namco confirmed at PAX East that their latest theme park simulator game Park Beyond will be coming out this June.

Bandai Namco announced during PAX East 2023 that they will be releasing Park Beyond for both PC and consoles this coming June. After a little bit of teasing since last year, the company confirmed it will be released on June 16th, 2023, for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. You can pre-order the game right now in either the Standard Edition or the Deluxe Edition, the latter of which obviously comes with bonuses such as the Annual Pass and access to DLC content. There's also a Collector's Bundle that will be a physical edition with a ton of accessories. Along with the news today, we got two reveals for the game as they showed off some of the bonus packs you can get for rides and attractions when you pre-order the game. One of them being zombie themed and the other being Pac-Man themed. You can check out the trailers for both of those down below.

"In Park Beyond, players can create the park of their dreams without being held back by gravity. Thanks to accessible controls and a story-driven campaign mode, players will get to learn the ropes of park management and build increasingly crazy rides and modular coasters. Supported by Phil, the enthusiastic park veteran, and Izzy, the stern but friendly executive, players will be able to go above and beyond their wildest dreams. A host of colorful and passionate characters will guide players on the road to success. Reach business expectations & balance fun and profitability to make your park company successful beyond belief. For greater freedom, players can unleash their park theme and craziest rides in the sandbox mode where creativity is the only limit."

"Thanks to the advanced coaster-creation tool, players have access to dozens of innovative modules to easily create unique rollercoasters with thousands of combinations. With the help of an over-the-top R&D department, players can also bring a dash of impossibility to their flat rides to create an outstanding entertainment park never seen before. In Park Beyond, you can delve deep into the data. To create a park beyond visitors' expectations, players can access their expense data, receive feedback, and consult their wishlist and happiness level. Thanks to extensive monitoring tools, players can optimize their park management by following visitor trends, creating shop designs, recruiting and managing staff members, rolling out marketing budget & their R&D investment to reach success."