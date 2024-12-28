Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Grinding Gear Games, Path Of Exile 2

Path Of Exile 2 Reveals First Early Access Update

Grinding Gear Games have revealed their plans for the first update coming to Path Of Exile 2, as the game sits in Early Access

Article Summary Path Of Exile 2 debuts first Early Access update from Grinding Gear Games.

Fast-travel and cheaper respec costs enhance gameplay experience.

Trial of the Sekhemas rework reduces Honour Damage and bug fixes.

Visual improvements and skill rebalancing for better playability.

Indie game developer and publisher Grinding Gear Games has revealed the first official update coming to Path of Exile 2 in Early Access. Earlier this month, the game was released into EA, giving players a chance to try the game out (and becoming one of the most popular titles this month in the process, which is insane for a title still in development). The team has taken notes from players and what they've seen so far and has come up with a plan for the first update. It doesn't have a release date, but we have some of the notes below, as you can read the full plan on their website.

Path Of Exile 2 – Early Access Patch

Gameplay Features

Like we mentioned last week, we'll be adding the capacity to fast-travel between Checkpoints within an area, as well as adding many more checkpoints to areas, generally at all entrances and exits to areas, meaning if you find these first you'll be able to instantly travel to them to continue exploring. We'll also be making Passive Point respeccing cheaper especially at higher levels. It had a relatively aggressive curve getting more expensive with character level, we have flattened that curve so it doesn't exponentially grow as much. This should generally result in approximately 40-50% less gold cost for respeccing between the start and middle of endgame progression.

Trial of the Sekhemas

Players were finding Trial of the Sekhemas particularly frustrating in close range so we've reworked how Honour Damage scales when in close range, as well as fixing an important bug that was causing players to take far too much Honour Damage from Damage over Time.

Honour Damage now scales down based on distance to enemies, when in close range you'll take 35% less Honour Damage, tapering off as you are further away from Monsters.

Fixed a bug where Damage over Time was dealing thrice as much damage to Honour as intended, and fixed a bug where Honour Resistance was only applying to two-thirds of that damage. (This was confusing for us too)

Skitter Golems no longer use basic attacks and instead now just explode.

Serpent Clans burrow and ambush attack now has improved visual telegraphing and cannot be used from as far away.

Volcanoes created by Rattlecage's Fissure Slam now last half the duration.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!