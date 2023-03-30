Path Of Exile: Crucible Reveals Launch Dates For PC & Console

Path Of Exile: Crucible will be coming out on two different dates throughout early April, bringing loads of content to the game.

Indie developer and publisher Grinding Gear Games has revealed when the Path Of Exile: Crucible expansion will be released across the board. The content is actually getting to release dates as it will launch on April 7th for PC and Mac, and on April 12th for PlayStation and Xbox. You can expect to see a number of new features added to the game, including the Crucible Challenge League, Atlas Gateways, revamps to the Passive Skill Tree, new Vaal skills, and more. You can read the full list of additions from the devs below.

Crucible Challenge League – Introducing the Crucible Challenge League, a new expansion to Path of Exile that pushes the boundaries of Path of Exile's item system by letting you augment your weapons with their own skill trees. These trees provide bonuses that improve or augment your character's playstyle. Skills in the trees consume experience from Crucible encounters to unlock but can have quite powerful effects. In Crucible encounters, players choose a weapon to improve by channeling it at an ancient forge. As you channel your weapon, molten monsters will combine into larger and more fearsome foes. Pushing your limits is the fastest way to level up your weapon, but doing so increases the risk of failing the challenge. In its exclusive endgame area, The Forge of the Titans, these trees can be combined together to create weapons of unprecedented power.

Atlas Gateways – A new addition to Path of Exile's Endgame, Atlas Gateways are new nodes that allow instant traversal between two locations in the Atlas Passive Tree, easing the amount of travel points which lets players focus on building the tree that lets them play the content they want.

Endgame Content Revamp – Breach/Abyss – Two older league mechanics, Breach and Abyss, have been revamped. Both mechanics have had a reduction in clutter and improved gameplay, resulting in a more streamlined experience with highly-focussed rewards.

Passive Tree and Masteries Rework – Around half of the Masteries have been reworked, with the new Masteries having more interesting effects that will shake up many builds and provide additional options for new ones.

New Vaal Skills – Nine new Vaal Skills have been added to the game. These are versions of existing skills that improve and augment the original skill, giving players a periodic boost when they need it, whether it's to focus on defeating a boss or mitigating burst damage in an emergency.

Ascendancy Reworks – The Saboteur and Pathfinder ascendancy classes have been reworked by giving them new and exciting tools that are more impactful and push their themes even further.