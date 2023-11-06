Posted in: Atlus, Games | Tagged: Persona 5 Tactica

Persona 5 Tactica Releases November Developer Diary

Check out the latest developer diary for Persona 5 Tactica as producer Atsushi Nomura gives more insight into the story, characters, and more.

Producer Atsushi Nomura provides an introduction to the game's story and gameplay.

The game includes a new story, fan-favorite characters, and brand-new allies and foes.

Persona 5 Tactica is set for release on November 17.

Atlus recently released a brand new video for their upcoming release of Persona 5 Tactica, as we got another developer diary for the month of November. Since the game is due to be released on November 17, you can be assured this is probably one of the last behind-the-scenes looks at the game before it drops in two weeks. In this particular diary, producer Atsushi Nomura chats about his own experiences and history working on the Persona franchise and gives a proper introduction to the new game's story and gameplay, as well as the Phantom Thieves and new characters Erina and Toshiro. Enjoy the video below!

"The Phantom Thieves of Hearts find themselves suddenly transported to a bizarre Metaverse and surrounded by a military group known as the Legionnaires. The Thieves put up a fight, but it was to no avail as the Legionnaires' leader, Marie, entered the fray and brainwashed all the Thieves except for Joker and Morgana. The two are narrowly rescued by the leader of the Rebel Corps, Erina, who informs them that the Metaverse they've stumbled into is called The Kingdoms. They manage to evade Marie's pursuit with Erina's help, but when they arrive at the Rebel Corps hideout, they're shocked to find that it's the spitting image of Leblanc… Since the new Metaverse, The Kingdoms, doesn't seem to be a Palace, then what is it? And what is Leblanc doing in this foreign realm? Your task is to uncover the secret of The Kingdoms and rescue the brainwashed Phantom Thieves of Hearts!"

"Persona 5 Tactica features an all-new story, the return of fan-favorite characters, and brand-new allies and foes. Join the group as they lead an emotional revolution in this thrilling combat adventure! Lead an uprising of the heart in a brand-new storyline that takes place in Persona's iconic universe. Assemble a team of beloved heroes to fight oppressive armies in thrilling turn-based combat. Overthrow your enemies with powerful Personas, an assortment of weapons, and wipe them out with style!"

