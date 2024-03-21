Posted in: Brawlhalla, Games, Ubisoft, Video Games | Tagged: star wars

Brawlhalla Has Launches The Star Wars Event With Four New Fighters

The force is with you right now in Brawlhalla, as Ubisoft has launched a new Star Wars event with four new fighters and content.

Article Summary Brawlhalla joins forces with Star Wars, introducing 4 iconic characters as new fighters.

Play as Anakin, Obi-Wan, Ahsoka, or Vader, each with unique force abilities and weapons.

New weapon skins include Asgardian Lightsaber variants in customizable colors.

Immerse in the Star Wars universe with lightsaber battles and Jedi powers in Brawlhalla.

Ubisoft has officially kicked off the Star Wars event in Brawlhalla this week, as you can now play as one of four new fighters from the iconic sci-fi franchise. Plays will be able to fight as either Anakin Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Ahsoka Tano, or Darth Vader in this new addition to the game, complete with lightsabers as your primary weapon and force abilities to back you up. You'll also have three new weapon skins to choose from as you can pick the Asgardian Lightsaber (Sword), the Asgardian Lightsabers (Katars), or the Asgardian Saberstaff (Spear), all of which give you the option to choose the original lightsaber designs with customizable color options. Enjoy the trailer and info here as the content is now live!

Brawlhalla – Star Wars Event

Anakin Skywalker: A Mythic Crossover for Ezio, has trained his whole life as the Chosen One and was meant to bring balance to the Force. In Brawlhalla, he has an unorthodox fighting style, using his lightsaber (Sword) and a Jedi training remote (Orb).

Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Mythic Crossover for Val, is a legendary Jedi Master who trained Anakin Skywalker. In Brawlhalla, Obi-Wan wields his lightsaber (Sword) and plastoid clone armor gauntlets (Gauntlets), and can call on the Force in battle.

Ahsoka Tano: A Mythic Crossover for Asuri, was Anakin Skywalker's Padawan apprentice before she left the Jedi Order. In Brawlhalla, she is extremely agile and can use a single lightsaber (Sword) or dual-wield using her reverse lightsaber grip (Katars).

Darth Vader: A Mythic Crossover for Ezio, is one of the most notable villains in the Star Wars galaxy. A former Jedi tempted to the dark side, he's a now a cybernetic Sith Lord. In Brawlhalla he fights with his lightsaber (Sword), an Orb made of crushed metal, and he can use the Force to choke opponents or trap them under fallen debris.

