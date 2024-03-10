Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Merge Games, Video Games | Tagged: Kappa Bits, Pixelshire

Pixelshire Is Headed To Both The PS5 & Nintendo Switch

Some movement in the news of Pixelshire's release, as Merge Games have confirmed the game is coming to Nintendo Switch and the PS5.

Article Summary Pixelshire announced for PS5 & Switch, aiming for a Summer release.

Enjoy RPG sandbox gameplay, town-building, and combat in Pixelshire.

Form alliances, utilize terraforming, and unlock NPC-inspired skills.

Design homes for residents and explore the vast continent of Arcadia.

Indie game developer Kappa Bits and publisher Merge Games revealed they will be bringing Pixelshire over to consoles when it launches, as it will be on the PS5 and Nintendo Switch. The game was announced back in 2022, and since then there have been a few minor updates about it, but nothing too significant until now. The idea that they're preparing for it to come out on console is a good sign we'll actually see it released this year. But even the pre-order websites only have the game listed for the Summer with no confirmed timeframe, which is how it's been for a while. In the meantime, enjoy the info and trailer here.

Pixelshire

Build the town of Pixelshire and grow your community in a unique RPG sandbox that mixes life simulator elements with town-building, exploration, and combat. Express yourself by planning the town to your liking, mastering trades, getting to know your neighbors, and exploring the continent of Arcadia.

GATHER RESOURCES…BUT NOT ALONE!: Forge friendships in Pixelshire that go beyond just company. These friends can become your allies, accompanying you on adventures and lending a helping hand in gathering resources and completing tasks thanks to the "follow me" feature, making your journeys across Pixelshire more enjoyable and immersive.

RESCULPT THE WORLD THROUGH TERRAFORMING: Shape Pixelshire's land the way you want with unique terraforming features. Carve rivers or create beautiful little hills wherever you please, crafting a landscape that reflects your imagination.

UNLOCK A PLETHORA OF SKILLS AND TALENTS: As you help others with their tasks, you'll unlock new skills and talents tailored to each NPC's profession, growing stronger and more efficient with each new lesson learned. For example, there's an unlockable talent from Captain Farrell that can enhance your culinary skills, resulting in tastier dishes that offer additional stamina recovery benefits!

SETTLE HOUSES FOR YOUR COMMUNITY: With the ability to build and place houses for your residents, you have the opportunity to design every corner of Pixelshire to reflect the personality and preferences of its inhabitants. Embrace the freedom of town design, ensuring each resident enjoys a personalized home perfectly suited to their needs and preferences.

UNRAVEL THE TREASURES OF ARCADIA: Embark on thrilling adventures and explore the vast continent of Arcadia. Traverse enchanted landscapes and discover hidden treasures scattered throughout the land. Delve into perilous dungeons, mine for precious ore, and uncover the secrets that lie beneath the surface.

