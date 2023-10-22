Posted in: Daedalic Entertainment, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Barotrauma, FakeFish, Undertow Games

Barotrauma Releases New Treacherous Tides Update

Daedalic Entertainment has released a new update for Barotrauma, as you'll be looking over your shoulder all the time with Treacherous Tides.

Daedalic Entertainment, FakeFish, and Undertow Games dropped a new update this week for Barotrauma, as players can now experience the Treacherous Tides. The game now has a special traitor system installed that will create even more tension among players and cause each of you to question whether or not the entire crew has your best interest at heart. The update also comes with some improvements and an overhaul of a few mechanics, as you can see in the trailer below, along with the dev notes we have for you here.

Barotrauma: Treacherous Tides Update

With the traitor system overhaul, the game gets new exciting features and content to make traitor gameplay more engaging, offer more variety, and too deeply connect it with the multiplayer campaign game mode. You can now invite treason to your travels in campaign mode as well by activating traitors in the campaign settings. Developer Fakefish has added two new settings for traitor gameplay in the server settings to up the ante:

Danger level: Controls the maximum danger level of the traitor events you may be assigned. You can use this setting either to limit how destructive traitors will be or to add extra challenge.

Traitor probability: The host can now fine-tune how likely the appearance of a traitor on board, from 0% to 100%.

Successful traitors will receive XP and/or monetary rewards and the possibility of chaining their traitorous acts with escalating danger. If the task fails or the crew correctly accuses the traitor, a new player will take their place for the next traitor mission.

A Series of Events

In case you were thinking that winning sounded too good, here's the catch: where the previous traitor system consisted of only seven different events, after the update, there will be a total of 27 events that traitors may be assigned. Some of these events will also require multiple traitors to accomplish. These multi-traitor events will require special codewords to identify co-conspirators, adding a modicum of teamwork to the misbehavior.

The events bring with them new, unique items to aid and abet your sudden and inevitable betrayal, such as:

The radio jammer, for tasks requiring privacy and silence.

Deepdiver ducks, for when you absolutely need something to throw.

Different types of timed explosives, to promote a sense of urgency.

The husk caller, for, well, you can figure that out yourselves?

