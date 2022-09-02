Dino Crisis Jumps Into Teppen For Jurassic Rampage Event

GungHo Online Entertainment has added a new Capcom game to Teppen as Dino Crisis arrives for a new event. The event is called Jurassic Rampage and it will feature Regina from Dino Crisis teaming up with Leon Kennedy from Resident Evil 4 as the two will be fighting multiple prehistoric creatures and try to uncover just where they came from. We have the full details of the event below as this update is live today.

Giants Walk Again: On a remote island, an ancient, indefinite power source was recreated in a top-secret experiment, but when it went wrong, the resulting uncontrollable reaction created a rift in space-time to the prehistoric era of the dinosaurs. To investigate these Jurassic creatures and the power source that brought them to the present day, the government dispatches agents Leon Kennedy from the Resident Evil 4 series, and Regina from the Dino Crisis series. They are not alone: multiple underground organizations arrive to fight for control of the dinosaur-ridden island, putting these agents at the center of a complex struggle.

Rush the Battlefield: The new <Invasion> ability lets players move their Unit Cards to the EX Pocket. After 13 seconds, these units will be automatically deployed onto the field and the ability's effects will activate. Use <Invasion> to launch a timed assault on your opponent.

New Teppen Cards: Use your full arsenal to help Regina survive, as you'll be up against more than just dinosaurs. The Black card "Third Energy Genius Kirk," the Purple card "Wolfpack," the Red Card "Repelling Fire," and the Green Card "Ancient Tyrant T. Rex" all enter the fray! Here's a look at Ancient Tyrant T. Rex:

Type: Unit

Tribe: Monster

Rarity: Legendary

MP: 8

Attack: 4

HP: 5

Effects: <Heavy Pierce> <Shield> While on the field: Reduce damage taken of 3 or less than 1. When an enemy unit dies: Gain +2 HP. <Invasion>: 6 – Give this unit +1/-4 and deal damage to 1 random enemy unit equal to this unit's Attack.



Teppen Limited-Time Adventure: A quest map for the previous expansion, "Island of Fear," will be added to Adventure Mode, available from September 22 to December 1, 2022. Players can collect Puzzle Items and new Relics exclusive to the quest. The quest music, "Transcend" from Resident Evil Revelations 2, will be added to the Soul Shop for a limited time.

Campaigns: All players who sign into the game before October 31 will receive 10 new Pack Tickets for "Jurassic Rampage" and login bonuses to celebrate the prehistoric invasion. Two new BGMs from Dino Crisis will be added to the Soul Shop: "Set you at ease" and "A Rowdy in Ancient Ages." Players can take on two Jurassic Missions to get new player icons: "The Treasure is Mine" and "Plesiosaurus." The 3rd Anniversary continues with:

Special login bonuses will be held periodically to earn Zenny, Souls, Card Packs, and bonus anniversary event Pack Tickets.

Bonus ANNIVERSARY Event Pack Tickets grant one Legendary Card once the legendary charge reaches ten.

Players can get tickets and icons from the Bonus ANNIVERSARY EXGP.

The 'Shiba-inu' Amaterasu,' 'Double Cyclone' X, 'Black Zero,' and 'Ready for Battle' Wesker skins return to the pull pool via Event Pack Tickets.

Card Rotation: The "Island of Fear" card set rotates out of Standard Mode with the introduction of "Jurassic Rampage." The following card sets are no longer allowed in Standard Mode: