Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch: Critical Blow In September 2023

Our monthly Dragon Ball Super Card Game Value Watch series observes the newly released expansion Critical Blow in September 2023.

Dragon Ball Super Card Game is a dynamic hobby for collectors. The value of cards can sometimes be unpredictable, as the market performance of these cards is far more reliant on the playability of cards than we would see in a hobby like Pokémon TCG, where both players and collectors rule somewhat equally. However, collectors do have some influence on the DBSCG and SCR cards, with popular characters sometimes end up becoming break-out cards. Every month, I will release an installment of this series, Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch, to analyze the market of current expansions. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that DBSCG completionists know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Critical Blow, which was released in September 2023, are doing now in release month.

Here are the top valued cards of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Critical Blow with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

SS Gogeta, Fusion Reborn GDR GOD RARE BT22-140: NO DATA SS Gogeta, Fusion Reborn SCR BT22-140: $188.74 Bursting Rage SCR BT22-138: $68.48 Great Ape Cumber, Golden Wickedness SCR BT22-139: $63.60 SS Gogeta, Sparking to Utmost Limit SPR BT22-137: $8.29 SS3 Son Goku, Premonitions of a Fierce Battle SPR BT22-135: $6.90 Son Gohan, Beast Roar SPR BT22-009: $5.45 SS Cumber, Assailant's Fury SPR BT22-127: $4.97 SS Son Gohan & SS Son Goten, Emotions Delivered SPR BT22-066: $4.47 SS Broly, Tenacious Onslaught SPR BT22-137: $4.23

There has been only one sale of the SS Gogeta, Fusion Reborn GDR GOD RARE, and it went for $2,350. Currently, the lowest listed price is $1,200 and the highest is $2,200. As we get a bit more distance on this set, we will be able to see where it falls. The SCR version of this card leads the main pulls of this set, with the other two SCRs both falling in the $60 range.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day for news on Bandai's Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews, announcements, and release information.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!