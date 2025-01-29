Posted in: 2K Games, Games, PGA Tour 2K, Video Games | Tagged: golf, pga tour, PGA Tour 2K25

PGA Tour 2K25 Reveals Updates For Two Games Modes

PGA Tour 2K25 has revealed more details about the improvements coming to two of the game's modes ahead of its launch this February.

Article Summary Explore new MyPLAYER customization options, including body types, hairstyles, and archetype skill trees.

Experience Equipment Progression with Level Up Tokens and a revamped club and ball system.

Choose Dynamic or Interactive Rounds in MyCAREER for quicker, customizable gameplay.

Try the EvoSwing mechanic and Perfect Swing for enhanced realism and accessibility.

2K Games revealed new details this week for updates coming to PGA Tour 2K25, specifically about MyPLAYER and MyCAREER modes available in the game. The team basically listed out the improvements that will be coming to both modes from the previous titles, including Equipment progression and a new EvoSwing improvement. We have more details below as the game is still set to arrive on February 28, 2025, for PC, PS5, and XSX|S.

PGA Tour 2K25 – MyPLAYER and MyCAREER

Expanded MyPLAYER Customization: With the most customizable MyPLAYER experience yet, the ability to customize body types and heights has been added, while the base number of head models per body type has increased from one to four. Players can now create multiple MyPLAYER builds, the number of hairstyles, facial and skin customization options has increased, and a larger variety of skin tones is available. Players can still choose from five archetypes: Powerhouse, Technician, Magician, Greenskeeper, and Sculptor. Each archetype has its starting attributes reflective of a specific playstyle, including the player's base swing and putting mechanics. Players can further refine their MyPLAYER Builds through the overhauled Skills system, which now has dedicated Skill Trees for the following shot types: Tee, Approach, Recovery, Bunker and Green;

Equipment Progression: PGA TOUR 2K25 introduces an all-new level-up and progression system for clubs and balls using Level Up Tokens, Fittings, and EvoTools. This new system evolves how players can shape their equipment to match and enhance their style of play, meaning the more a player uses a piece of equipment, the more it will level up. This is true of both clubs and balls, though they do differ slightly in the type of upgrade used to enhance a particular set of attributes. Players can also skirt the process of manually leveling up through play by using Level Up Tokens, which can be earned or purchased;

MyCAREER Rounds: In MyCAREER, players can choose to start their journey in Q-School, on the Korn Ferry Tour, or by jumping directly into the PGA TOUR, with the goal to finish in the Top 70 and earn the spot in the playoffs to compete for the coveted FedEx Cup. But now, there are two options to play MyCAREER rounds in a shorter timeframe: Dynamic Rounds and Interactive Simulation. In Dynamic Rounds, only a section of the course is chosen for play so players can get through rounds quickly, and for Interactive Simulation, players can jump in and out of a round at any point to choose what holes they would like to play;

EvoSwing: Realism is dialed up with the all-new EvoSwing mechanic for both Swing Stick and 3-Click Swing. Whether a player is new to the franchise or a seasoned veteran, EvoSwing compliments the player's own rhythm and dexterity to better simulate the feeling of swinging a golf club when using Swing Stick, while with 3-Click Swing, players can enjoy the enhanced simulation when using the visual queues to hit the their shot;

Perfect Swing: Delivering the most accessible and forgiving golf experience, players can try out the all-new Perfect Swing difficulty setting, which reduces the material impact of external factors on your swing. New players can get used to the complex game of golf, making it a solid option to ease that journey, and work on their "perfect swing." Experienced players who simply wish to enjoy a relaxing experience before jumping back into some of our more competitive modes may also find Perfect Swing is a great option;

Major Championships: Players will be able to test themselves on three of the Major Championship tournaments for the 2025 season: the PGA Championship, U.S. Open, and the Open Championship.

