Phantasy Star Online 2 Reveals Spring Seasonal Event

SEGA revealed more details this week to the Spring Seasonal Event happening with Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis and more. The event itself will launch tomorrow, March 6th, and will be featuring several awesome things to do and collect including seasonal rewards, themed maps, new mischief symbols, and more. For the first time in the game, there will be no cap on the number of seasonal points players can earn, so this is a chance to go wild in that aspect. There will also be a special booster called Balloonimix that can be purchased to increase the number of seasonal points you can get.

Another aspect to all this is that you can earn a new five-star rarity Lumiere weapon with the light attribute, making it the strongest weapon you can get as it will be mighty against seasonal enemies who are weak against light. There will also be an event-exclusive Scratch Ticket can be earned by completing the event, Urgent Quests, and Trigger Quests (like the limited-time Spring Urgent Quest). That's just the first half, by the way, as the second half will start on March 23rd. We have more info about the upcoming update to the game in April below along with the recent livestream video talking about all of this.

The April 6th Update to Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis will raise the level cap to 45. One Photon Art will be added to most weapons, excluding rods, tails and wands. Rods, tails, and wands will be receiving three new types of Compound Techniques, which are powerful Class Skills activated by consuming a special power gauge. There will be many updates in the newest region, Retem. New High Ranked Sectors will be added to the Retem Alnothe Combat Sector. Two new Retem Urgent Quests and debut in Retem's High-Rank Sectors; these enemies increase the attack and defense of other enemies around them but defeating them will reward players with a large amount of Meseta and an occasional Arms Refiner drop. Gigantix will be raised to level 49 and DOLLS in Aelio and Retem will now drop DOLLS-themed Kukuhroziat weapons. Dedicated photo rooms will now let players take photos without enemies and change the weather! Playlist function is being added to the mag jukebox so players can play their favorite in-game songs one after the other automatically. Streamer Mode will help Streamers show off their gameplay. Players can keep up to date with specific rare drops through custom notifications.