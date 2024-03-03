Posted in: Annapurna Interactive, Games, iam8bit, Video Games | Tagged: Mobius Digital, Outer Wilds

Physical Copies Of Outer Wilds: Archaeologist Edition Are Up For Order

The crew at iam8bit are releasing a special edition of Outer Wilds: Archaeologist Edition, complete with the expansion and a special map.

Article Summary Outer Wilds: Archaeologist Edition physical release announced for Switch and PS5.

The full game plus Echoes of the Eye expansion and a universe poster included.

Collector's Edition boasts unique extras like a Canvas Traveler’s Bag and bandana.

Includes a 300-page art book and a vinyl soundtrack, shipping in Q2 and Q3 2024.

Annapurna Interactive and developer Mobius Digital have teamed with iam8bit to release a physical edition of Outer Wilds: Archaeologist Edition. As you can see from the image here, the game will be getting what is essentially the retail version for both Nintendo Switch and PS5, giving you the complete version of the game (with the Echoes of the Eye expansion) along with a special fold-out poster of the universe from the game. The standard retail is going for $40 for both consoles while this Collector's Edition is going for $100. We have the finer details for you below.

Outer Wilds: Archaeologist Edition

Enter Outer Wilds Ventures with the Retail Edition, which includes the base game and Echoes of the Eye expansion as well as a foldout planetary chart poster by Mobius Digital concept artist Ian Jacobson. Available at retailers worldwide, the Retail Edition will be released for sale on June 27. The iam8bit Collector's Edition will include a vital Canvas Traveler's Adventure Bag, a combination Explorer's journal and game sleeve to log in crucial discoveries, Chert's signature bandana, a set of 7 Planetary Patches, Eye of the universe clasp and bonus item from a doomed timeline. Additionally, players will snag the base game and Echoes of the Eye expansion, complete on cartridge/disc. Shipping begins Q3 2024.

The Art of Outer Wilds Hardcover Book features 300-pages of concept art, including never-before-seen images, and behind-the-scenes creative direction written by Wesley Martin, Art Director at Mobius Digital. Designed by Mobius Digital's Ian Jacobson, with additional publication design by Laleh Roya Azarshin and design support from Josh Lanphear, this essential guide to deep space will be sure to answer all Outer Wilds questions. Players can complete their journey and take home the cloth-bound Echoes of the Eye 2xLP Vinyl Soundtrack, shipping Q2 2024, which features music by Andrew Prahlow and album art by Ian Jacobson.

