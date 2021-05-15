Pixeye Games Will Be Releasing Until We Die This June

Pixeye Games revealed this week they'll be releasing the base defense strategy indie game Until We Die in June. The game looks pretty awesome and simplistic, but a pain to control how you survive as you play as a character named Ivan who spends his time defending the base and strategizing how to keep it while moving forward. Forward into what, you might ask? Well, the city happens to be overrun with mutants, so you'll battle your way through them in a post-apocalyptic subway! You can check out more below as the game will release on June 3rd.

Until We Die is a post-apocalyptic strategy game where the remaining survivors find refuge in the Moscow Underground after a global disaster. Command wards to gather supplies and turn an abandoned station into an impregnable fortress-colony capable of resisting any threat. To win, you have to survive for roughly 30 game days, fending off a series of attacks on your base — small packs of creatures at first, but by the end you'll be up against a sweeping horde of mutants. The game will end in defeat if our hero Ivan dies during the run; or if the power generator (the heart of the base) is destroyed. Run around and dispense valuable orders to your subjects that await your commands.

Build fortifications, research technology to secure your base further and defend more effectively.

Send expeditions to the surface.

Attack mutant lairs to secure new land for farms and tents.

Gather supplies from crates and extract food from mushrooms and anything else that looks edible… wasn't there a meaty-looking rat that just ran down the tracks?