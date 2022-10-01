Planet Cube: Edge Will Arrive On Steam & Consoles In Early 2023

Sunna Entertainment and Firestoke announced this week that they'll release Planet Cube: Edge for PC and consoles next year. This is a fun retro-looking platformer that resembles old Game Boy titles, which will have you playing as a small cube character going through an underwater weapons facility, blowing everything up in sight. You can check out the latest trailer for the game below as we now wait for a proper release date.

Planet Cube: Edge throws players into a peaceful, cube-shaped world disrupted by an unknown force. Taking on the role of Edge, a skilled engineer who is able to shoot, jump, and dash, play focuses on navigating through an Underwater Weapons Facility, packed full of enemies and perils aplenty. Sunna Entertainment's epic places the arts of precision and skill front and centre, dressing the entire adventure in beautifully handcrafted pixel art. It's a classic combination of being easy to learn but hard to master, delivering the kind of addictive 'just one more go' flow indie core players thrive on. A Hero's Journey: Play as Edge, an unlikely hero who is thrown into the midst of a mysterious alien invasion that threatens his homeworld.

Play as Edge, an unlikely hero who is thrown into the midst of a mysterious alien invasion that threatens his homeworld. Precision Platforming: Fast-paced, precision platforming that is easy to learn but tricky to master. Hand-tailored challenges will test your skills as you navigate the facility.

Fast-paced, precision platforming that is easy to learn but tricky to master. Hand-tailored challenges will test your skills as you navigate the facility. Epic Boss Fights: Four gigantic bosses which test your skill, reflexes, and determination!

Four gigantic bosses which test your skill, reflexes, and determination! Tough But Fair: Regular checkpoints, immediate respawns, and unlimited attempts provide an accessible precision platforming experience.

Regular checkpoints, immediate respawns, and unlimited attempts provide an accessible precision platforming experience. Level Variety: Traverse and dash through 8 levels including a high-tech underwater weapons facility, submerged rooms, train stations, and surface structures.

Traverse and dash through 8 levels including a high-tech underwater weapons facility, submerged rooms, train stations, and surface structures. A Visual Treat: Meticulously handcrafted pixel art which is stunning in motion with high frame rate animations and memorable character designs.

Meticulously handcrafted pixel art which is stunning in motion with high frame rate animations and memorable character designs. Leaderboards: Battle your way to the top of the leaderboards by beating the community's runs.