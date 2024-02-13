Posted in: Games, Playdate, Video Games | Tagged: Panic Inc.

Playdate Consoles Are Back In Stock After Pre-Order Catchup

After practically being out of of stock for the longest time, Panic Inc. announced today they have a new line of Playdate consoles available.

Panic Inc. announced this morning that they have finally caught up on all the Playdate pre-orders and have a new stock of consoles ready for purchase. In case you weren't aware, the company became over inundated with orders when the small portable console was first announced, and through a combination of the pandemic and limited supply, it's taken them this long to catch up and get every single order that was made out the door. According to the company, they will now alert the public when new units are in stock and ready to ship for those who have been waiting a long time to order them and will be notified when their order ships, or even if it's not ready to ship quite yet. The team also confirmed the catalog has blossomed to over 120 titles with many more coming throughout 2024, and they revealed a new list of countries they can ship to, which we have listed for you below.

Playdate

Playdate is a truly unique gaming handheld system that is a celebration of video games. It's yellow. It fits in your pocket. It includes games from amazing creators, it has a beautiful black and white screen, and yes, it also has a crank. Created with great attention to detail and affection by app developer and video game publisher Panic, Playdate hopes to capture the spirit of endless possibility and excitement that games have given us since the beginning. Playdate's collection of games will delight players with their inventiveness and ingenuity. And in addition to introducing players to brand new games, Playdate also encourages people to create their own imaginative games and interactive software using a suite of easy development tools. In short, Playdate was made just for fun.

New Shipping Countries

Bulgaria

Croatia

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Estonia

Greece

Hong Kong

Hungary

Latvia

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malaysia

Malta

New Zealand

Norway

Romania

Singapore

Slovakia

Slovenia

South Korea

Sweden

Switzerland

