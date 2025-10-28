Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, PNY, Video Games | Tagged: Solid State Drive, SSD

PNY Unveils New CS3250 M.2 NVMe Gen5 x4 Solid State Drive

PNY has a new SSD coming out in time for the holidays, as we got our first look at the CS3250 M.2 NVMe Gen5 x4 Solid State Drive

Article Summary PNY unveils the CS3250 M.2 NVMe Gen5 x4 SSD, offering next-level speed and performance

Delivers blazing-fast read/write speeds up to 14,900/14,000 MB/s for demanding tasks and gaming

AI-ready design optimizes workflows for creative professionals and power users

Available in 1TB and 2TB capacities with advanced thermal control and 5-year warranty

PNY has shown off a new SSD card coming out for the holidays, as they revealed the new CS3250 M.2 NVMe Gen5 x4 Solid State Drive. Serving as an upgrade to one of their current models, this one is centered around enhanced performance as offering a faster workflow for both at-home and gaming use when it comes to storage. We have more details about it below as the company is offering it in 1TB and 2TB options.

PNY CS3250 M.2 NVMe Gen5 x4 Solid State Drive

Built for the future of computing, the CS3250 harnesses next-gen NVMe PCIe Gen5 x4 technology to deliver next-level performance, making it the ultimate solution for powering AI image generation, AAA titles, and demanding workloads. Whether you are pushing the limits of creativity or performance, the CS3250 ensures lightning-fast load times, seamless multitasking, and unbeatable responsiveness, empowering professionals and enthusiasts alike – raising the bar for premium storage solutions.

SUPERIOR GEN5 SPEED: The NVMe PCIe Gen5 x4 interface delivers performance of up to 14,900 MB/s seq. read and 14,000 MB/s seq. write speeds

The NVMe PCIe Gen5 x4 interface delivers performance of up 14,900 MB/s seq. read and 14,000 MB/s seq. write speeds AI-READY PERFORMANCE: Built to handle the demands of modern AI applications, from real-time image generation to deep learning tasks

Built handle the demands of modern AI applications, from real-time image generation deep learning tasks THERMAL COATED CONTROLLER: Advanced thermal design keeps temperatures low, maintains peak speeds during heavy multitasking or transfers, and extends drive lifespan for long-term reliability

Advanced thermal design keeps temperatures low, maintains peak speeds during heavy multitasking transfers, and extends drive lifespan for long-term reliability GAMING UPGRADE: Enhance your gaming with faster speeds, quicker load times, reduced lag, and smoother streaming in games that use dynamic world streaming

Enhance your gaming with faster speeds, quicker load times, reduced lag, and smoother streaming in games that use dynamic world streaming INCREASED STORAGE: Increase the storage on your M.2 2280 compatible devices by up to 2TB to expand your game library, hold more files, or increase your total capacity

Specifications

Interface: PCIe Gen5 Interface (NVMe Gen5 x4)

Speed: up to 14,900 MB/s2 Read and up to 14,000 MB/s2 Write (varies by capacity)

14,900 MB/s2 Read and up 14,000 MB/s2 Write (varies by capacity) Capacities: 1TB, 2TB1

Form Factor: M.2 2280

Warranty: 5-year limited warranty or TBW3

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!