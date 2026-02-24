Posted in: Frontier Developments, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: elite: Dangerous

Elite Dangerous Reveals The First New Ship For 2026

Elite Dangerous has revealed the first new ship being added to the game this year, as they gave players a preview of the Kestrel Mk II

Article Summary Elite Dangerous unveils the Kestrel Mk II, a new agile combat ship coming in 2026.

The Kestrel Mk II features three large hardpoints and two exclusive modules for advanced combat.

Players can buy the Kestrel Mk II now for ARX, with credits purchase coming later in the year.

2026 brings a new Operations mode, multi-stage missions, and five more ships to Elite Dangerous.

Frontier Developments revealed the first new ship added to Elite Dangerous in 2026, as they gave players a look at the new Kestrel Mk II. The shorthand is that they made a purpose-built combat fighter craft engineered for speed within this game's universe, giving you more agility and a better shot against enemies. You can check out the complete dev notes about it here and the trailer, as it will be added to the game sometime later this year.

Elite Dangerous – Kestrel Mk II

A small frame capable of delivering a big impact, the Kestrel Mk II has been designed to break convention and challenge Elite Dangerous' heavy-hitting combat ships with a manoeuvrable and aggressive loadout. Complimented by three large hardpoints and a pair of new modules; The Mk II Plasma Shock Accelerator, a fully automatic variant of the existing Shock Cannon which utilises the ship's fuel as ammunition, and the Mk II Agile Boost Thrusters, which offer significant lateral and vertical acceleration when boosting, creating an evasive fighter which packs a punch.

The Kestrel Mk II was revealed as part of Elite Dangerous' first developer update of the year, which also included a first look at the 2026 content roadmap and a glimpse at Elite Dangerous' first major update of the year, Operations. This new way to play offers multi-stage missions for a team of up to four players, bringing unique rewards whilst challenging Commanders to master both on-foot and ship activities. Alongside this brand-new feature, the content roadmap also revealed five new vessels arriving throughout the year, and a feature reboot coming in the Autumn.

The Kestrel Mk II is available now for 16,520 ARX, whilst the Stellar Edition can be acquired for 33,000 ARX and includes a selection of additional ship kit pieces alongside a striking paint job. Commanders can also choose to expand their cosmetic options with the Kestrel's Galactic Bundle for 60,000 ARX, containing everything in the Stellar Edition alongside the Flare Animated Holo-Kit and six paint jobs. All Commanders who purchase the ship within the early access window will also receive a limited edition 'Owners Club' decal. The Kestrel Mk II will be available to purchase for in-game earned credits at a later date.

