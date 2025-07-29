Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Hell Clock, Mad Mushroom, Rogue Snail

Hell Clock Reveals Details About First Major Update

Hell Clock has revealed details for the first major update coming to the game, including the addition of a brand-new mode

New Vengeance Mode aims to deliver more options for action-roguelike and genre newcomers alike.

Upcoming quality-of-life features include stash search, build loadouts, and constellation respeccing.

Improvements will address grinding issues and make Hell Clock more accessible and customizable.

Indie game developer Rogue Snail and publisher Mad Mushroom have pushed back the release date of their upcoming game, Hell Clock. The game will be getting a number of improvements and additions to help with the influx of players after it became one of Steam's most popular downloads this year. Including getting a new game mode, quality-of-life improvements, and more. We have snippets of those two topics below from their latest blog, as the update has yet to be given a release date.

Hell Clock – Update 1.01

Vengeance Mode

Our release has attracted a larger audience than we expected, and with it came different types of players and different expectations. While the Demo had a majority of players who were build-tinkerers and PoE-nerds like myself and others in the Hell Clock team, the 1.0 launch attracted players from the Action-Roguelike camp, and our game is failing to meet some of their expectations. Those of you who have been following us since the Beta in December know what our philosophy is: this is YOUR game, the players. Our vision is clear and we will always follow it, but we will not force you to play the game our way. If we can offer more customization, more accessibility options, mod support, anything to make sure you can have fun the way YOU want to, we will. That's how "Relaxed Mode" was born, for example.

Players who are not fans of the Exile-like genre (yet!) have been disproportionally affected by our game's opacity in some systems, and the result of that has been that they are grinding through the same areas again and again, and eventually burning out of the game. Hell Clock is NOT designed to be a grindy game, and it is bad design to punish players who may be new to the genre with no clear feedback as to what is wrong in their builds.

Quality-of-Life

As you have been spending more time with Hell Clock, a few key quality of life features have risen to the very top of our lists. Although these are not part of this 1.0.1 patch, they are high priority and will be implemented as soon as possible:

A "Search" function for the Stash and Constellations, filtering and highlighting items based on what you are looking for;

A "Search" function for the Stash and Constellations, filtering and highlighting items based on what you are looking for; A "Loadout" feature to quickly swap between builds;

Improved "Banish" options to have more control over your Blessing draws;

A "Blessed Gear Stash" to facilitate experimenting with builds;

The ability to Respec your Constellations both in Campaign and in Ascension;

