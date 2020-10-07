A Tale Of Paper Gets A New Trailer & A Release Date

Sony Interactive Entertainment Spain and Open House Game have released a new trailer for A Tale Of Paper with a release date. We now know the game will be released on October 21st, 2020 as a PS4 exclusive, with the game eventually coming to the PS5 at a later date. It was a little unclear as to whether the game would be on the next-gen console at launch, however. The latest trailer also shows off some of the gameplay and gives players a slightly better idea of how the mechanics will work in this one.

"A Tale of Paper's slow-paced and deep gameplay is what makes it special", explains the Open House Games team. "We mix puzzles and platforming but we also throw in some suspense and bits and pieces of walking simulation in this mix. It is also worth noting that this is no 2D platformer. The camera scrolls laterally, but players can roam in its world in any direction. Line must combine all of its abilities to clear every stage. But be careful, because every shape only allows Line to perform one action. As a frog, Line can jump higher but it can't walk or run. We wanted to transmit Line's fragility (and his potential to overcome obstacles) through this idea, combined with clever level design and some relentless enemies called Roombas." Help a fragile and endearing paper to fulfill the dream of his creator. Embark on an adventure of loss and hope through the eyes of Line, a paper-made boy who magically came to live. Assist him to escape from unusual dangers and bring him the strength he will need to reach the end of his journey.

Use origami to overcome obstacles. Master Line's origami transformations to reach new levels, solve light puzzles and complete platforming sequences.

Discover our world from a different perspective. Experience a super-sized world through the eyes of a small paper-made boy.

An experience without text. You will live the story through the world and its objects. Explore a variety of levels each with its own ambiance and story to tell. Remember that visuals can be more powerful than words…