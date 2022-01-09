Pokémon & Converse Announce Chuck Taylor All Star Collaboration

Pokémon & Converse have announced that their new collaboration is available. Featuring a selection of Chuck Taylor All Stars, customizable shoes, and other clothing options, this line celebrates Pokémon's 25th Anniversary that took place in 2021. Let's take a look.

Like all Pokémon items, demand is high and certain products have already sold out at launch. However, Converse also lists multiple items coming soon, so prepare to get your cards ready. For now, here is the selection of products in this latest endeavor:

Converse Poké Ball Chuck Taylor All Star: Unisex High Top

Converse Poké Ball Chuck Taylor All Star: Little Kids High Top

Converse First Partners Chuck Taylor All Star: Unisex High Top

Converse First Partners Chuck Taylor All Star: Little Kids High Top

Converse First Partners Chuck Taylor All Star: Toddler High Top

Converse Pikachu Chuck Taylor All Star Easy-On: Toddler Low Top

Converse Jigglypuff Chuck Taylor All Star Easy-On: Toddler Low Top

Converse Pikachu Camp Hat: Unisex Hat

Converse Pikachu Crewneck T-Shirt: Unisex

Converse Team Long Sleeve T-Shirt: Unisex

Converse Pokémon Patch Long Sleeve T-Shirt: Unisex

Converse Jigglypuff Sherpa Crewneck Sweater: Unisex Sweatshirt

Converse Pokémon 25th Celebration Hoodie: Unisex

Converse Go 2 Pikachu Backpack: Unisex

There are also "by You" options, which are customizable shoes with three standard unisex high tops available in multiple colors and one customizable leather option. You can shop for these products here.

As big as 2021's anniversary year was for Pokémon, 2022 is shaping up to be intense as well. The Pokémon TCG should release four main series sets and at least one special set of trading cards. Pokémon GO will host multiple in-person events as well as digital ticketed content. What has many fans talking is of course the release of the franchise's first open-world RPG which is coming at the end of January with Pokémon Legends: Arceus.