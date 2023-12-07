Posted in: Games, Nintendo, Pokémon, Pokémon Scarlet & Pokémon Violet, Video Games | Tagged: the pokemon company

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet To Launch Second DLC On December 14

The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Part 2: The Indigo Disk DLC will arrive for Pokémon Scarlet & Violet on Nintendo Switch next week.

The Pokémon Company has released new info about the second DLC release for Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, which is set to come out on December 14 for Nintendo Switch. The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Part 2: The Indigo Disk DLC will bring a new device called the Synchro Machine, as well as the ability to fly around the game with some legendary Pokémon. We got the details for you below with the latest cinematic trailer!

The Synchro Machine

Once players progress far enough in their adventure in The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Part 2: The Indigo Disk, they'll be able to use a device called the Synchro Machine to see the world through the eyes of their Pokémon. While synchronized with one of their Pokémon, they can move around and battle wild Pokémon—a fresh new way to play the game. It appears that this device is still a prototype. Players can use it once they've helped a scientist in the Terarium with her research.

The Power of Flight

The Legendary Pokémon Koraidon or Miraidon will gain the power to fly for the first time when Trainers take on the Elite Trial set by Amarys of the BB League Elite Four. While this power is at first believed to be only temporarily imparted, it can apparently be made permanent, allowing Koraidon and Miraidon to fly at any time—but only once players have made it far enough in their adventure. Trainers will be able to fly wherever they please with their Legendary Pokémon and enjoy the sense of freedom that only an open world can provide.

Legendary Pokémon

After completing the main story of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Part 2: The Indigo Disk, Trainers can meet a curious character named Snacksworth at Blueberry Academy. By completing Blueberry Quests (BBQs) in the Terarium, Trainers can earn snacks from Snacksworth that will allow them to encounter certain Legendary Pokémon from throughout the series back in the Paldea region. He'll also share his extensive knowledge about these Pokémon with Trainers—as well as tall tales of his own heroic encounters with them.

