Pokémon Stadium Comes To The Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack Nintendo brings a classic N64 Pokémon game back to the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack with Pokémon Stadium.

Nintendo revealed the latest N64 addition to the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack as players can experience the return of Pokémon Stadium. All 151 original Pokémon are back in this classic game where you will actually take them into battle to see who is the best around. But do you have what it takes to be the very best, like no one ever was? The game returns with a cleaned-up version to play on the Switch as they have refined it a little, but still retained everything you know and loved about the game so you can take your Snorlax into battle against a Psyduck. The game will officially ebadded to the Expansion Pack on April 12th, but until then, you can check out the latest trailer for the game down below.

"Originally released on the Nintendo 64 system in 2000, this battle arena game features every Pokémon from the Pokémon Red Version, Pokémon Blue Version, and Pokémon Yellow Version games alongside a bevy of solo and multiplayer* modes designed to test your mettle as a Pokémon Trainer! In Pokémon Stadium, you can battle it out solo with your chosen team of six Pokémon across four tournaments in Stadium mode or run it back against Kanto's elite Trainers in Gym Leader Castle. Winning in either of these modes will secure a spot for your champion team in Victory Palace, but completing both modes will unlock a final battle to challenge even the ultimate Trainer. Looking for some multiplayer free-form fun? Compete in no-holds-barred battles with friends in the 1-4 player Free Battle mode, or party it up with a collection of nine minigames in the Kids Club. It might be called the Kids Club, but even seasoned Trainers may feel the heat in the Sushi-Go-Round kitchen, or after reaching new heights in Magikarp's Splash!"