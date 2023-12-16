Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: oddish, Paldean Fates, pokemon, pokemon cards, Pokemon TCG

Pokémon TCG Japan's Shiny Treasure Ex: Shiny Oddish

The Shiny Oddish line makes its Pokémon TCG debut in the newly released, high class Japanese expansion, Shiny Treasure ex.

Article Summary Japan's Pokémon TCG releases Shiny Treasure ex, featuring Shiny Oddish.

The set offers reprinted cards and introduces new alluring Secret Rares.

Shiny Oddish, Gloom, and Vileplume debut with distinctive green bodies.

English adaptation, Scarlet & Violet - Paldean Fates, arrives early 2024.

At the end of every calendar year, the Pokémon TCG Japan releases what is called a "high class" set. These sets are characterized by featuring mostly reprinted cards in the main numbered section of the set, allowing those who may have missed important cards from previous sets that year to catch up. These sets are also known for featuring a large number of Secret Rares, which are generally all-new cards. These high-class sets are usually the most anticipated sets of the year for fans of the Japanese Pokémon TCG. English fans are often keyed in as well because these are sometimes the source material for our "special" expansions. In other cases, they are integrated into main expansions or sometimes never released in English. Examples in the past are GX Ultra Shiny, which was adapted into Hidden Fates, Tag Team GX All-Stars, which was never adapted, Shiny Star V, which was adapted into Shining Fates, VMAX Climax, which was adapted into the Trainer Gallery subsets in main-line Sword & Shield-era sets, and VSTAR Universe which was adapted into Crown Zenith. Now, the Pokémon TCG Japan has released its next high-class set: Shiny Treasure ex. This expansion is like GX Ultra Shiny and Shiny Star V, in that its expansive Secret Rare section will focus on Shiny Pokémon. Like those previous sets, it features "Baby" Shinies (a popular fan phrase for non-Full Art Shiny cards) and Full Art ex Shinies. It has already been confirmed that the English-language Pokémon TCG will adapt this high-class Japanese set into an early 2024 special expansion titled Scarlet & Violet – Paldean Fates. Today, let's take a look at more Baby Shiny cards from Shiny Treasure ex.

The Oddish line features in its Shiny form here. Neither Oddish, Gloom, nor Vileplume have ever had their Shiny forms feature on cards before. The main visual difference between the standard version of these and the Shiny versions is the coloring of their body. The standard Oddish line has blue bodies, while the Shiny Oddish line has green bodies. The artists credited to these Shiny Pokémon cards are otumami on Shiny Oddish, OKACHEKE on Shiny Gloom, and 0313 on Shiny Vilpeplume. It's a true shame that we didn't get Shiny Bellossom, which has the most colorful Shiny of the entire line.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

