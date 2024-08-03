Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Community Day, pokemon, Popplio

Popplio Community Day Announced For August In Pokémon GO

First, Chespin got its Community Day. Then, Fennekin. Now, Popplio completes the trilogy of Alolan Starter Community Days in Pokémon GO.

Article Summary Popplio Community Day in Pokémon GO: Saturday, August 31, 2024, 2-5 pm local time.

Shiny Popplio debut and Hydro Cannon for Primarina with special moves in battles.

Special Research storylines, bonuses, and field research including Goomy & Stardust.

Tier Four Brionne Raids after event; extra Popplio spawns near gyms for 30 minutes.

It took a while for all of the Alolan Starters to get their Community Day events in Pokémon GO, but Niantic is finally finishing off the trilogy. Popplio starts in August 2024 Community Day with the expected perks. Let's take a look.

Here are the full details for Popplio Community Day, the newly announced August 2024 event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time : Saturday, August 31, 2024, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time

: Saturday, August 31, 2024, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time Featured Pokémon : Popplio, available for the first time in its Shiny form.

: Popplio, available for the first time in its Shiny form. Special moves : Evolving Pollio's evolution Brionne to Primarina will unlock the special Charged Attack of Hydro Cannon, like all other Water-type Starters: Trainer Battles: 80 power Gym and raids: 90 power

: Evolving Pollio's evolution Brionne to Primarina will unlock the special Charged Attack of Hydro Cannon, like all other Water-type Starters: Additional Attack: In addition to the special Community Day move, a new charged attack called Sparkling Aria will be available for Primarina to learn, starting with Popplio Community Day. The stats for Sparkling Aria are: Trainer Battles: 80 power Gym and raids: 85 power

In addition to the special Community Day move, a new charged attack called Sparkling Aria will be available for Primarina to learn, starting with Popplio Community Day. The stats for Sparkling Aria are: Field Research : Rewards such as additional encounters with Goomy, Stardust, Great Balls, and more.

: Rewards such as additional encounters with Goomy, Stardust, Great Balls, and more. Timed Research: Timed Research awarding one Rainy Lure will be available between 2:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. local time.

Timed Research awarding one Rainy Lure will be available between 2:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. local time. Community Day Special Research Storyline : A $1 Timed Research will be available in the shop. Here is what Niantic has to say about this questline: "For US$1.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you'll be able to access the Popplio Community Day–exclusive Special Research story. Stay tuned for when tickets for the Special Research story go live. Don't forget: you're now able to purchase and gift tickets to any of your friends that you've achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher with. To gift a ticket, tap the Special Research ticket in the in-game shop, then tap the Gift button instead of the Buy button. Tickets are nonrefundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Please note that this Special Research will not include an in-game medal."

: A $1 Timed Research will be available in the shop. Here is what Niantic has to say about this questline: Event bonuses : 2× Candy for catching Pokémon 3× XP for catching Pokémon. 2× chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive Candy XL from catching Pokemon Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) activated during the event will last for three hours One additional Special Trade can be made for a maximum of two for the day GO Snapshot photobombs Half off trades PokéStop Showcases featuring Popplio

: Bonus Tier Four Raids featuring Bionne : Niantic writes: "After the three-hour Community Day event ends, Trainers will be able to take on special four-star Raid Battles. Claiming victory in one of these raids will cause more Popplio to appear around the Gym that hosted the raid for 30 minutes! Once you successfully complete a four-star Raid Battle against Brionne, additional Popplio will appear around the Gym that hosted the raid for 30 minutes."

: Niantic writes:

