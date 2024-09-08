Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Possible One: Lunar Industries, Upstairs Games

Possible One: Lunar Industries Announced For 2025

Possible One: Lunar Industries has been announced for a 2025 release, bringing players a colony management sim set on the moon

Article Summary Possible One: Lunar Industries, a new sci-fi colony management sim, is set to release in 2025 from Upstairs Games.

Build and manage a thriving lunar colony, extracting resources like water and metal for profit and sustainability.

Develop various structures and facilities, unlock new technologies, and navigate space trade politics.

Immersive gameplay with deep strategy, rich world-building, and a unique lunar setting for colony management fans.

Indie game developer and publisher Upstairs Games revealed their latest game, Possible One: Lunar Industries, set to be released sometime in 2025. This is a brand-new sci-fi colony management sim in which you'll be taking care of a base on the moon, attempting to test and prove certain technologies work as you essentially pioneer a colonization project. Enjoy the latest trailer above and the info below, as we're waiting for a proper release date to come for Steam.

Possible One: Lunar Industries

Welcome to Possible One, the ultimate colony management game set on the moon! In this thrilling simulation, you'll take on the role of a pioneering space entrepreneur tasked with building and managing a thriving lunar colony. As the head of your colony, it will be up to you to develop this colony into a successful, industrialized, and profitable enterprise that can not only be self-sustained but also profitable to your board of directors back on Earth. You will need to plan and execute terrain-challenging mining operations in order to extract valuable resources such as water and metal from the moon's surface and turn them into profitable products.

In addition, you'll also need to build and maintain various structures and facilities to support the needs of your growing colony. This includes everything from housing and workplaces to labs and manufacturing plants. As you progress throughout the game, you'll unlock new technologies and upgrades that will allow you to expand and improve your operations. You'll also have to navigate the complex political landscape of space trade while bearing in mind your colony's reputation back on Earth. With its deep gameplay, rich strategy, and immersive world-building, "Possible One" is a must-play for any fan of colony management games. Join the ranks of the space-faring elite and create your own dot on the lunar legacy today!

