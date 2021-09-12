Potion Tycoon Will Be Released On PC In Early 2022

Daedalic Entertainment and developer Snowhound Games announced that their next game Potion Tycoon will be coming in 2022. As you might suspect from the name, this is a management simulator where you'll be dealing in witchcraft and other magical enchantments to make as much cash as you can off the poor people in town who just want some vitamin tonic. You'll need to manage your resources, set up a full production line to facilitate demand, create and mix potions, and sell them in specific ways to stay on top of your competitors. There's no demo or anything, just the trailer we have for you here, but it looks pretty cool on the outside and doesn't have the same vibe as others in the genre. You can read more about the game below as we wait for a confirmed release date.

Potion Tycoon is a magical take on the management simulation genre. Open your own potion shop in a beautiful hand-drawn 2D world and strive to become the most successful brewer of magical concoctions in the realm. Manage all aspects of the potion mixing business: Experiment with various recipes, from healing to summoning potions, compete for resources or raise your own magical plants or fungi, and optimize your production lines. Expand your business by hiring new staff and researching new potions and machinery.

Once you have set up a sophisticated, large-scale potion brewing facility, take a moment to watch your shop perform like a well-oiled machine. Performance is not everything, a successful shop needs to build a brand to expand. Wow your customers by researching new furniture and creating the most beautiful storefront with the most exclusive philtres. An exquisite store might even attract VIPs, and special contracts can do wonders for your business – but make sure to fulfill their requests, otherwise they might ruin your reputation!

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Potion Tycoon – Announcement Trailer (https://youtu.be/Id4QdUO6EhU)