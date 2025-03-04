Posted in: Games, Square Enix, Video Games | Tagged: FuturLab, PowerWash Simulator, wallace & gromit

PowerWash Simulator Has Released The Wallace & Gromit DLC

PowerWash Simulator has released its latest DLC pack this week, as Wallace & Gromit fans can now clean up their claymation abode

Article Summary Immerse in the claymation world with the new Wallace & Gromit DLC for PowerWash Simulator.

Clean iconic spots like Wallace & Gromit's home and the Moon Rocket from floor to ceiling.

Explore interactive elements and tackle the dirt with help from the all-new WASH LAD.

Washers can now enjoy a grand cleanup adventure from British suburbs to the Moon.

FuturLab and Square Enix released the latest DLC pack for PowerWash Simulator today, as you can now experience the claymation cleanup with Wallace & Gromit. Previously, they only revealed a couple of images, but today, we got a full trailer and more details of what you'll be cleaning. And yes, this will take you some time, but you'll have the new WASH LAD to help you out. Enjoy the trailer, as the content is now live.

PowerWash Simulator – Wallace & Gromit

Players will enter the whimsical world of Wallace & Gromit in PowerWash Simulator's next big adventure and embark on a cracking cleaning adventure that will take them from cozy British suburbs to cheesy celestial bodies. Levels include:

Wallace & Gromit's Dining Room & Kitchen

Floor to Ceiling Filth – This level features not one, but two charmingly cluttered rooms absolutely caked in muck from floor to ceiling, even inside the fridge!

This level features not one, but two charmingly cluttered rooms absolutely caked in muck from floor to ceiling, even inside the fridge! Off the Rails – Some beautiful interactable animations, including a fully operational model train set.

Wallace & Gromit's House

Home Sweet Home – 62 West Wallaby Street has been doused in dirt following an invention malfunction.

The Knit-O-Matic

Cracking Contraptions – It takes a lot of work to bathe and shear a sheep, and even more work to clean the contraption that does it. Navigate marvellous mechanisms and machinery to clean the basement where the Knit-O-Matic lives.

Wallace & Gromit's Vehicles

Techno Trousers and Elbow-Greased Lightning – Once you're done cleaning the property, the vehicles also need a quick hose down, just don't put the wrong trousers through the wrong spin-cycle.

The Moon Rocket

Fly me to the Moon – And let me play among the stars cheese. A far cry from suburban England, the Moon Rocket level is a real Grand Day Out, where you will clean the Moon Rocket inside and out, as well as a picnic area with a cracking view.

In addition to these iconic locales, washers will welcome WASH LAD: an all-singing, all-dancing, all-WASHing invention that players will pilot in the Wallace & Gromit Special Pack.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!