PPA Pickleball Tour 2025 Video Game Has Been Released

Yes, believe it or not, we have a video game based on professional Pickleball, as PPA Pickleball Tour 2025 has been released.

Article Summary PPA Pickleball Tour 2025 game released by FarSight Studios.

Features over 16 PPA Pros like Ben Johns and Anna Leigh Waters.

Playable on PC, Xbox, PlayStation with a Switch version due July 26.

Real arenas, Career Mode, Quick Play and authentic Pickleball gear included.

Indie game developer and publisher FarSight Studios announced this morning they have released a Pickleball video game with PPA Pickleball Tour 2025. The team has been working with the Professional Pickleball Association (PPA Tour) to make this game, based in real arenas and competitive rules, with professional players you can see on the circuit. The game is out now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation right now, with a Switch version coming out on July 26. We have more info on the game for you below.

PPA Pickleball Tour 2025

PPA Pickleball Tour 2025 is the only officially licensed Pickleball game available and the first to feature the world's best players in real PPA Tour venues. Get ready to hit dinks, drives, ernes, ATPs, overhead smashes and test your reflexes in dink battles and fire fights!

Play With More Than 16 PPA Pros – PPA Pickleball Tour 2025 features over 16 of the world's best players, including the #1 ranked men's player (Ben Johns) and #1 ranked women's player (Anna Leigh Waters). Gamers can also create their own character and play in "Career Mode" or "Quick Play" and will experience motion captured player movement for every pro in the game.

features over 16 of the world's best players, including the #1 ranked men's player (Ben Johns) and #1 ranked women's player (Anna Leigh Waters). Gamers can also create their own character and play in "Career Mode" or "Quick Play" and will experience motion captured player movement for every pro in the game. Collect Your Favorite Brands – Show your style with real-world Pickleball brands. Collect and equip your player with the latest paddles, shoes, and apparel from top brands including Selkirk, JOOLA, FILA, Paddletek, Vulcan, Os1st, Versix and Thorlo.

Show your style with real-world Pickleball brands. Collect and equip your player with the latest paddles, shoes, and apparel from top brands including Selkirk, JOOLA, FILA, Paddletek, Vulcan, Os1st, Versix and Thorlo. Create Your Own Character – Design your player's look, style, and abilities to reflect your unique personality and playstyle.

Design your player's look, style, and abilities to reflect your unique personality and playstyle. Career Mode – Players can level and increase their playing skills by competing and winning simulated PPA Tour events, in singles, doubles and mixed doubles. Each tournament event features single elimination brackets where the competition gets tougher as you progress further in the tournament. Winning a triple crown in Hard Mode is the ultimate achievement in Career Mode.

Players can level and increase their playing skills by competing and winning simulated PPA Tour events, in singles, doubles and mixed doubles. Each tournament event features single elimination brackets where the competition gets tougher as you progress further in the tournament. Winning a triple crown in Hard Mode is the ultimate achievement in Career Mode. Quick Play – Perfect for a quick game, players can choose their character and hit the court for some competitive singles or doubles action. Outwit and outplay advanced AI developed from analyzing professional matches

Perfect for a quick game, players can choose their character and hit the court for some competitive singles or doubles action. Outwit and outplay advanced AI developed from analyzing professional matches Experience Different Venues – Compete for a Triple Crown in PPA Tour events set at iconic venues in San Clemente, CA or Atlanta, GA in Career Mode.

