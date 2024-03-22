Posted in: Games, Paradox Interactive, Prison Architect, Video Games | Tagged: Double Eleven, Prison Architect 2

Prison Architect 2 Gives Extended Look In New Livestream

Paradox Interactive shows off a lot more of Prison Architect 2, as the latest livestream shows an hour and a half of gameplay.

Article Summary Watch the extended 90-minute gameplay livestream of Prison Architect 2, releasing May 7.

Discover new features like sandbox mode, types of prisoners, and a deeper gameplay experience.

Build and manage your prison in 3D, focusing on inmate relationships and facility design.

Make impactful decisions in Career Mode that affect your prison's success and inmate outcomes.

Paradox Interactive and developer Double Eleven held a special livestream for Prison Architect 2 this week, showing off more of the game in a far-extended look. The 90-minute video, which you can check out here, showcases never-before-seen gameplay as they take a deeper dive than ever before into how the gameplay will work out. Some of the new aspects we get to see include sandbox mode, contracts, milestones, XP building, types of prisoners, and more. Enjoy the footage as the game will be released on May 7.

Prison Architect 2

Prison Architect 2 offers advanced simulation systems, enabling players to construct intricate compounds with a high degree of creative freedom in a 3D environment. From building elaborate structures to managing inmates' needs while maintaining the facility's financial stability, Prison Architect 2 expands gameplay and creative tools across the board, for an engaging sandbox experience. The game also introduces a connection system between the prisoners, who will make friends or enemies with each other, impacting who they will hang out, partner or fight with. Prison Architect 2 brings prison construction and management gameplay to a new level by entering the third dimension and bringing deeper simulation than ever before.

The World's Greatest Prison Simulation Game – Now in 3D! Use your resources to build, manage, and control your prison in classic Prison Architect playstyle—now in 3 glorious dimensions! Design every corner of your prison and manage everything from daily schedules to policies, and ensure your prison is safe, self-sustaining, and secure.

Build the Ultimate Penitentiary: Establish all of your prison infrastructure over multiple floors, and use tons of snazzy new tools that allow you to build a state-of-the-art correctional facility. The design of your prison will affect every aspect of your inmates' lives, so make your schemes accordingly!

The Smartest Inmates Ever: Unique inmates have schemes of their own – they now form distinct relationships that influence behavior, make decisions based on wants and needs, and plot their paths better than ever. Watch as they interact and attempt to navigate the daily trials of your prison. Remember that every choice you make might either help or hinder your inmates' correctional journey. What type of relationships will your inmates have with your prison?

The Prison Magnate: Establish and run a true institution from the top, building up unique correctional facilities in a freshly upgraded Career Mode that will take you across a brand new world map. Will your prisons end up being monuments to rehabilitation or retribution? Most importantly, will they pay the bills?

Every Action has a Reaction: Choices matter, and yours will determine the fate of your prison. More control than ever—over inmates, prison policies, architecture, and more—means more ways for things to go well… or not! Plan carefully, or you may have to cope with escapes, gang wars, and all sorts of expensive and destructive problems.

