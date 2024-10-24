Posted in: Games, Maximum Games, Video Games | Tagged: 314 Arts, Projekt Z: Beyond Order

Projekt Z: Beyond Order Reveals Spring 2025 Release Window

During the 2024 Indie Horror Showcase, Projekt Z: Beyond Order was confirmed for a release window of sometime in Spring 2025

Article Summary Projekt Z: Beyond Order hits Spring 2025 with intense FPS zombie action set in WWII.

Play as one of four character classes, each with unique abilities in four-player co-op.

Deep weapon customization and blueprint crafting elevate gameplay to new heights.

Explore the island and build a customizable home base in Free Roam mode.

Developer 314 Arts and publisher Maximum Entertainment confirmed during the 2024 Indie Horror Showcase that Projekt Z: Beyond Order will be coming out in Spring 2025. In case you haven't seen this one yet, this is an FPS zombie title set in World War II (because, of course, it is), where you'll have to work to eradicate the zombie hordes that have come to raise hell across the planet during one of its deadliest wars. The news came with a new trailer, which we have for you above.

Projekt Z: Beyond Order

Experience the intense action of battling the undead in this thrilling first-person zombie shooter with robust character progression and extensive weapon customization. Set around World War II, take on fast-paced missions or explore the terrifying island in Free Roam mode as one of four survivors, each with their own unique abilities and role in four-player co-op. Shoot, loot, craft, survive.

Four Unique Character Classes: Play as one of four characters, each with their own special abilities, devastating weapons, and distinct role in co-op play. Upgrade characters via individualized skill trees to turn these survivors into fierce zombie killers.

Play as one of four characters, each with their own special abilities, devastating weapons, and distinct role in co-op play. Upgrade characters via individualized skill trees to turn these survivors into fierce zombie killers. Deep Weapon Customization: Build and customize an array of weapons to obliterate zombies into decaying pieces of flesh. Scavenge for supplies and blueprints to upgrade guns and melee weapons at the Hideout workbench to best match your playstyle. Use weapon modifiers to make your firearms even more powerful.

Build and customize an array of weapons to obliterate zombies into decaying pieces of flesh. Scavenge for supplies and blueprints to upgrade guns and melee weapons at the Hideout workbench to best match your playstyle. Use weapon modifiers to make your firearms even more powerful. Free Roam Mode: After completing a level, dive into Free Roam Mode to explore the mysterious island further to battle terrifying zombies, find loot and blueprints, take on side missions, and more!

After completing a level, dive into Free Roam Mode to explore the mysterious island further to battle terrifying zombies, find loot and blueprints, take on side missions, and more! Four-Player Co-op: Team up with other survivors in an exciting online co-op mode for up to four players! Take on missions, battle hordes of the undead, and scavenge resources and blueprints together.

Team up with other survivors in an exciting online co-op mode for up to four players! Take on missions, battle hordes of the undead, and scavenge resources and blueprints together. Blueprint Crafting System: The blueprint crafting system is the core of Projekt Z and influences almost every other game mechanic. Blueprints are needed to build weapons, shops, structures, gear, and more.

The blueprint crafting system is the core of Projekt Z and influences almost every other game mechanic. Blueprints are needed to build weapons, shops, structures, gear, and more. A Customizable Home Base: Find refuge from the island's lethal enemies by heading to the survivors' secret hideout. From here, you can upgrade characters, craft and customize weapons, take on side missions, and build shops to buy and sell items. Upgrade these shops to unlock even better equipment and weapons. Make your Hideout a home by building structures and other cosmetic items.

Find refuge from the island's lethal enemies by heading to the survivors' secret hideout. From here, you can upgrade characters, craft and customize weapons, take on side missions, and build shops to buy and sell items. Upgrade these shops to unlock even better equipment and weapons. Make your Hideout a home by building structures and other cosmetic items. Gather Loot: Survive the island one day at a time by looting its valuable resources for weapons, medical supplies, ammo, blueprints, and more. Sell looted items at the shops or use them on yourself. Make sure to return to the Hideout safely after gathering loot because items are lost upon death.

