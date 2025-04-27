Posted in: Games, GungHo Online Entertainment, Mobile Games, Puzzle & Dragons | Tagged: Puzzle & Dragons 0

Puzzle & Dragons 0 Announces Taking Pre-Registrations

Puzzle & Dragons 0 is a brand new incarnation of the puzzle RPG franchise, which is taking pre-registrations right now for a May release

Experience match-three puzzles with RPG elements, creature collection, and team customization.

Switch between vertical and horizontal layouts while exploring diverse dungeons full of challenges.

Collect Crystals and Mana to create and upgrade Monsters for strategic gameplay across 150 countries.

GungHo Online Entertainment has opened up pre-registrations for their latest mobile game, as Puzzle & Dragons 0 is on the way. The team has essentially created a brand new entry in the series that isn't a sequel or a prequel; it's just a new version of the game with a different title that has a number of improvements and other mechanics that the previous game doesn't have. What will become of the previous game seems to be up in the air at the moment. You can sign up for it in advance and get reqrads for the free-to-play puzzle RPG, which will launch sometime in March 2025. You can read more about the game below as we wait for a proper release date for both iOS and Android.

Puzzle & Dragons 0

Puzzle & Dragons 0 combines intuitive match-three puzzle gameplay—matching three or more same-colored Orbs to clear them horizontally or vertically—with RPG elements like dungeon exploration, creature collection, and character development. Puzzle & Dragons 0 supports both vertical and horizontal screen layouts, letting players switch freely based on their playstyle. It also features a robust creature system, allowing players to create new creatures using materials gathered in dungeons, then upgrade and recruit them as adventuring allies. Available as a free download with optional in-app purchases, Puzzle & Dragons 0 will launch in 11 languages across more than 150 countries. Pre-register now and be among the first to begin your adventure!

Switchable Screen Layout : Play vertically or horizontally at any time.

: Play vertically or horizontally at any time. Varied Dungeons : Battle through a world of richly designed dungeons, each offering unique challenges and rewards.

: Battle through a world of richly designed dungeons, each offering unique challenges and rewards. The Root Tree : Collect Crystals to create new Monsters and fill out your personal collection.

: Collect Crystals to create new Monsters and fill out your personal collection. Team Customization : Assemble teams that match your strategy using Monsters with unique abilities.

: Assemble teams that match your strategy using Monsters with unique abilities. Creature Improvement: Use Mana collected in dungeons to level up and strengthen your team.

