Railway Empire 2 Heads To China With The Steel Dragons DLC

Railway Empire 2 has confirmed the next DLC will be taking players to China, as Steel Dragons will be released in late October

Article Summary Railway Empire 2’s Steel Dragons DLC takes players to China’s expansive rail network in the early 1900s.

Build routes through Shanghai, Peking, and Lanzhou in three fully voiced, scenario-driven campaigns.

Operate eight new Chinese locomotives and transport more than 20 unique regional products and goods.

Explore a vast China map, enjoy 15+ themed music tracks, and discover iconic landmarks and industries.

Developer Gaming Minds Studios and publisher Kalypso Media unveiled the next Railway Empire 2 DLC, as Steel Dragons will be out next month. This DLC brings players to China as you'll see their railway boom at the turn of the century, as you'll see the largest rail network at that time link major cities and vital industries across the vast landscapes. We have mroe details below as the DLC will be released on October 28, 2025.

Railway Empire 2 – Steel Dragons

Transform the railway connections of China into a proud national network working alongside Zhan Tianyou, the "Father of China's Railroad" to connect cities and industries, laying the groundwork for growth and advancement. Venture into major hubs Shanghai, Peking, and Lanzhou in three new, fully voiced comprehensive scenarios, "Humble Beginnings" (1880), "Journey to the West" (1890), and "Of Bicycles and Fireworks" (1900), each with its own unique challenges, shifting markets, and strategic demands.

Expand across the farthest reaches of China, from the bustling ports of the East China Sea to the Yellow River, through bamboo-carpeted panda country, and up the slopes of the towering western mountains in the new regional map "China," playable as one huge map and as five detailed map sections. Deploy eight new authentic Chinese locomotives, including the "Rocket of China" and the "Shènglí 8" to haul 20 new regional products from Traditional Medicine and Fireworks to Bamboo, Gunpowder, and luxurious Silk Products.

