Duck Detective: The Ghost of Glamping Releases Free Demo

Duck Detective: The Ghost of Glamping, the sequel to the original detective title, has a free demo available for you to play on Steam

Indie game developer and publisher Happy Broccoli Games has released a brand-new demo for their upcoming game, Duck Detective: The Ghost of Glamping. The game serves as the sequel to the original detective title, Duck Detective: The Secret Salami, bringing you an all-new adventure to experience as you solve a brand-new case. The demo will give you about 3-0-40 minutes worth of early gameplay with a few elements of the story but not enough to spoil anything major. You'll spend that time solving puzzles and meeting the people involved with this story, as you'll encounter a new fully-voiced cast of characters. The game will be a stand-alone experience, so while it is a sequel, you won't need to play the first title to understand what's going on. We have more details about the game below and the latest trailer for you here, as the demo is currently live on Steam for you to download.

Duck Detective: The Ghost of Glamping

Duck Detective is back! Get ready to interview suspects, inspect evidence, and deduce the truth in another stand-alone mystery! Inspect evidence, make de-duck-tions, and solve this no-murder mystery! This campsite might have ghosts, but the real thing haunting Eugene McQuacklin is his failed marriage and bread addiction. Can he escape the shadows of his past? To the annoyance of the Duck Detective, he is joined by a new partner in (solving) crime. Work together to unravel the truth and nibble on the crumbs of justice!

A 2-3 hour long cozy mystery game!

A stand-alone sequel to the acclaimed 'Duck Detective: The Secret Salami!'

Interview suspects, fill in the blanks, and crack the case!

Fully voice-acted cast of suspiciously secretive characters!

Dive into a murky pond of delinquency and dredge up the truth!

Throw bread to the fine beak of lady justice!

