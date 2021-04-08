Hot Wheels Unleashed Reveals Two New Games Trailers

Milestone Team and Mattel released two new trailers today for Hot Wheels Unleashed, showing off more gameplay and features. Along with a brand new gameplay trailer, which we have for you below, the team showed off everything they could about the development of the game in a special gameplay showcase video that went live earlier today. Here's a little more info on what you'll be catching in these videos as you can watch them here, as the game will be released on September 30th, 2021 for PC and all three major consoles.

Drifting, boosting and jumping is just the beginning of what makes Hot Wheels Unleashed an iconic thrill-ride from the starting line to the finish line. Revealed today on the Hot Wheels Unleashed livestream showcase, Executive Producer at Milestone Michele Caletti and Lead Game Designer Federico Cardini took fans along on a deep dive to learn more about the game's unique features and content. The eye-popping gameplay video also pulled back the curtain on the first six vehicles out of the 60+ plus vehicles available on day one. The first six revealed are: Rodger Dodger, Twin Mill, Rip Rod, Night Shifter, Dragon Blaster, Sharkruiser.

Featuring two minutes of pure racing fun and set in the stunning Garage environment, future drivers can check a first look at the unpredictable challenges that await and get a glimpse at the numerous surprises they'll face – like the special track pieces. Hot Wheels Unleashed offers players the opportunity to drive the cars as if they were playing with the die-cast toys. The gameplay includes adrenaline-filled races, an extended choice of Hot Wheels vehicles with different attributes and rarity levels that players can customize with different skins, and jaw-dropping tracks set in everyday-life locations with special track pieces and interactive items. The game also features a revolutionary Track Editor enabling players to customize tracks in any game environment and share them with the game's community.