Firefighting Simulator Ignite Announced For Fall 2025

Learn the ropes of how to be a firefighter as a rookie when Firefighting Simulator Ignite is released for PC and consoles this Fall

Article Summary Experience life as a U.S. firefighter with Firefighting Simulator Ignite, launching Fall 2025.

Battles complex fires and explosive hazards solo or with friends in co-op mode.

Use officially licensed firefighting equipment from HAIX, Fire-Dex, and STIHL.

Customize characters, drive authentic Rosenbauer vehicles, and enjoy modding support.

Indie game publisher Astragon Entertainment and developer Weltenbauer revealed their latest game, Firefighting Simulator Ignite, set to be released this Fall. As the name suggests, you'll be living out life as a rookie firefighter, learning the ropes of how to respond to a call, using the proper gear, how to use a hose, and more. The game doesn't have a proper release date yet, but for now, you can read more here and check out the latest trailer above.

Firefighting Simulator Ignite

Step into the boots of a U.S. firefighter and face high-stakes missions that require skill, strategy, and teamwork. From rescuing civilians to battling complex fire scenarios—such as electrical fires, grease fires, and explosive hazards—Firefighting Simulator: Ignite delivers a thrilling and authentic experience. Teamwork is everything. Whether playing solo with AI-controlled teammates or teaming up in four-player cooperative multiplayer, you'll need to work together to contain the flames and save lives.

Ignite offers cutting-edge fire, smoke, and heat physics for an unparalleled level of realism. To effectively battle each blaze, players must strategically deploy the correct extinguishing agents and firefighting techniques. The game features officially licensed firefighting equipment from industry-leading brands such as HAIX, Fire-Dex, and STIHL, including fire hoses, saws, Halligan tools, axes, and protective gear. Additionally, players will command authentic Rosenbauer America fire trucks like the TP3 Pumper, Viper, 68' Roadrunner, and the brand-new RTX. For the first time, players can customize their firefighter's appearance, adding a personal touch to their experience.

Live the life of a firefighter : Take on the role of a U.S. firefighter and respond to emergencies.

: Take on the role of a U.S. firefighter and respond to emergencies. Intense firefighting action : Battle realistic fires in single-player or four-player co-op mode.

: Battle realistic fires in single-player or four-player co-op mode. Work together : Play with AI teammates or assemble a full squad of human players.

: Play with AI teammates or assemble a full squad of human players. Authentic gear : Utilize real-world firefighting tools and protective equipment from top industry brands, such as HAIX, Fire-Dex and STIHL.

: Utilize real-world firefighting tools and protective equipment from top industry brands, such as HAIX, Fire-Dex and STIHL. Quick Response : Operate licensed Rosenbauer America vehicles, such as the TP3 Pumper, Viper, 68' Roadrunner, and more.

: Operate licensed Rosenbauer America vehicles, such as the TP3 Pumper, Viper, 68' Roadrunner, and more. Career Mode : Choose from eight unique characters and outfit options.

: Choose from eight unique characters and outfit options. Fire Station Hub : Train, plan, and prepare for the next emergency mission.

: Train, plan, and prepare for the next emergency mission. Unreal Engine 5 physics : Experience true-to-life fire, heat, water, and smoke simulations.

: Experience true-to-life fire, heat, water, and smoke simulations. Modding support: Create and share custom missions via Mod.io for PC and consoles.

