Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Duck Detective: The Ghost of Glamping, Happy Broccoli Games

Duck Detective: The Ghost of Glamping Gets a Release Date

Duck Detective: The Ghost of Glamping has an official release date confirmed, as the game will be out on PC and consoles this month

Article Summary Duck Detective: The Ghost of Glamping launches this month on PC and consoles with a brand new case.

This stand-alone sequel continues the adventures of Eugene McQuacklin in a cozy, comedic mystery style.

Interview quirky suspects, inspect clues, and make de-duck-tions to solve a no-murder ghostly campsite mystery.

Enjoy a fully voice-acted cast and humorous story as you unravel secrets and confront Duck Detective's past.

Indie game developer and publisher Happy Broccoli Games has confirmed the release date for Duck Detective: The Ghost of Glamping. In case you weren't already aware of it, this title serves as a direct sequel to the original detective title, Duck Detective: The Secret Salami. This game brings all of the fun from the first game with several enhancements and weird things to do, including the ability to press a button and quick for no reason other than its funny. We now know the game will be released on May 22, 2025, for PC via Steam and GOG. What's more, the team also revealed the game is coming to all three major consoles the same day. Enjoy the latest trailer here along with the info below while we wait out the next few weeks.

Duck Detective: The Ghost of Glamping

The Duck Detective is back! Get ready to interview suspects, inspect evidence, and deduce the truth in another stand-alone mystery! When spookiness strikes a luxury campsite, the one and only Duck Detective is summoned to quack the case. Inspect evidence, make de-duck-tions, and solve this no-murder mystery! This campsite might have ghosts, but the real thing haunting Eugene McQuacklin is his failed marriage and bread addiction. Can he escape the shadows of his past? To the annoyance of the Duck Detective, he is joined by a new partner in (solving) crime. Work together to unravel the truth and nibble on the crumbs of justice!

A 2-3 hour long cozy mystery game!

A stand-alone sequel to the acclaimed 'Duck Detective: The Secret Salami!'

Interview suspects, fill in the blanks, and crack the case!

Fully voice-acted cast of suspiciously secretive characters!

Dive into a murky pond of delinquency and dredge up the truth!

Throw bread to the fine beak of lady justice!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!