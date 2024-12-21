Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Video Games | Tagged: PXN

PXN Reveals New CB1 Control Box For Simulator Titles

PXN has launched a brand new gaming accessory with the CB1 Control Box, giving certain simulator titles a tacticle option

Customize your gameplay with 30 functions, including illuminated buttons and a four-way joystick.

Enjoy seamless plug-and-play compatibility with major sim titles and Windows systems.

Premium features at an affordable price: VESA mounting, adjustable lighting, and durable build.

PXN unveiled a new accessory for certain simulator titles this week, as the new PXN-CB1 Control Box is out on the market. The design of this is made specifically for anything involving hardware vehicles and equipment, such as things from titles like Dig VR, Farming Simulator, and more. The buttons can be remapped and changed around to be customized and can be set to do whatever you may need, or you can use them in their ready-made setup to control your vehicles as you need. We have more details below, as it's currently on sale for $100.

PXN-CB1 Control Box

The PXN-CB1 has been designed to elevate your simulation setup, adding an extra layer of realism to simulation rigs by providing a control panel that combines precision, functionality, and compatibility with sim games across the board. The Control Box is an ideal accessory for farming, trucking and racing sim enthusiasts looking to enhance their setups or streamline their workflows. With 30 customizable functions, including illuminated buttons, a four-way joystick, and toggle switches, it offers flexibility and convenience for tasks like navigating menus, triggering actions, or managing in-game controls. Its plug-and-play compatibility eliminates the hassle of software installation, while the adjustable lighting adds a touch of personalization to any setup. Priced under $100, the CB1 delivers premium features on a budget, making it an attractive option for those seeking functionality without breaking the bank.

30 Functions: Includes 2 encoders with push functionality, 8 illuminated buttons, a large joystick, toggle switches, and a dedicated Start button.

Adjustable Lighting: Seven-color adjustable LEDs with seven brightness levels (Blue, Green, Purple, Red, White, Yellow, Turquoise).

Plug & Play: No additional software required; recognized by Windows as a game controller, and is compatible with a host of games, including Farming Simulator, Euro Truck Simulator 2, American Truck Simulator, Assetto Corsa, Forza Motorsport and many others

Build Quality: Made from textured ABS plastic with integrated labeling for a premium look.

Mounting Options: Compatible with VESA (100x100mm) and includes a table clamp.

