QuakeCon Announces Multiple DOOM Releases On The Way

Bethesda Softworks have revealed several DOOM releases on the way for the next calendar year, as they look back on the original

Article Summary Bethesda announces a remaster of DOOM and DOOM II, featuring cross-platform play and a new episode.

DOOM Eternal gets official mod tools and an opt-in PC Mod Preview for community creations.

DOOM Anthology physical release includes 6 DOOM games, a SteelBook case, and a BFG replica.

Limited Run Games reveals updated DOOM SNES port with new levels, available in standard and deluxe editions.

Bethesda Softworks made multiple announcements tied to the DOOM franchise during QuakeCon 2024, as several titles are on the way. The two biggest announcements to come out of today's reveals are that we're getting a remaster of the first two titles in the franchise in one game, as well as a special edition of the SNES edition from Limited Run Games. We have the full rundown of the news below as we wait to learnmore about release dates for all of them.

DOOM + DOOM II

The legendary action FPS titles have been enhanced and combined into a single bundle. Developed by id Software and originally released in 1993, DOOM pioneered the first-person shooter, setting a standard for all FPS games. The critically acclaimed sequel, DOOM II, followed in 1994. This new definitive version – co-developed with Nightdive Studios – of these combined titles is available now on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Game Pass, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Existing owners of DOOM (1993) and/or DOOM II on any of the above platforms receive a free upgrade to the new combined game and can still access their previously owned versions. These newly enhanced versions include:

Online cross-platform deathmatch and co-op for up to 16 players

Community-published single-player mod support with an in-game mod browser

Optimized renderer

Accessibility options

Optional IDKFA soundtrack by Andrew Hulshult selectable alongside the original midi soundtracks – including the never-before-released IDKFA version of DOOM II

Improved performance with multithreaded rendering supporting up to 4K resolution and 120 FPS on Xbox Series X|S, PC and PlayStation 5

Brand new episode, "Legacy of Rust," with new weapons and demons made in collaboration by individuals from id Software, Nightdive Studios, and MachineGames

DOOM Eternal – PC Mod Preview

Since its launch, the DOOM Eternal community has been creating mods without any official tools. Today, id Software released a public beta of idStudio, the official mod creation toolset for creators, and an opt-in PC Mod Preview for players to easily browse and play mods.

DOOM Anthology

Also announced at QuakeCon, the DOOM Anthology is a new physical release that includes DOOM (1993), DOOM II, DOOM 64, DOOM 3, DOOM (2016), and DOOM Eternal Deluxe Edition. Containing an exclusive SteelBook game case and a 5-inch replica of the BFG with LEDs and a stand, this is a hell of a collection. The DOOM Anthology will be available for purchase on October 22, 2024, for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

DOOM SNES from Limited Run Games

Also announced at QuakeCon was DOOM SNES from Limited Run Games. An updated port of the original 16-bit DOOM SNES release, with both a Standard Edition and a Collector's Edition, this bundle of joy features 14 new levels, circle strafing, and much more when it releases in 2025.

Standard Edition – $99.99

Metallic-ink gun-metal colored SNES cart

Manual

Poster

SNES Box

Deluxe Edition – $199.99

Upgraded version of the Standard Edition cart, featuring blood splatter variant and metal plate labels to commemorate the release

Manual

Poster

Premium Embossed CE box

Numbered Certificate of Authenticity

Limited to 666 copies

Creations – Bards College

Bards College, the new Skyrim Creation releasing today, was made by the talented team at Kinggath Creations. Announced today at QuakeCon, this expansion will take players to the school of the bards in Solitude as a new initiate where they'll be able to sharpen their linguistic skills and venture forth to uncover lost places and ancient knowledge.

