Quest Master Drops New Update With Version 1.0 Announcement

Quest Master has a brand new update bringing players an Ice Temple, while the full version of the game has a release window

Article Summary Explore the new Ice Temple in Quest Master, with icy puzzles and chilling challenges.

Freeze and thaw objects to solve puzzles and create unique adventures in Coldfang Grotto.

Spring 2025 launch for Quest Master’s Version 1.0 with a story-driven single-player campaign.

Join Castle Town's growth, tackle elemental dungeons, and save Aetheria from corruption.

Apogee Entertainment and developer Skydevilpalm released a new update for Quest Master in Early Access, while confirming Version 1.o is coming next year. First off, because it's Winter, the game got a new update featuring an Ice Temple, which you can now explore. Meanwhile, the team confirmed the full version of the game will be released sometime in the Spring of 2025. We have more details about both for you below as the content is available now.

Quest Master – Ice Temple

Deep within Aetheria lies Coldfang Grotto, a treacherous, frostbitten expanse where slippery slopes and bone-chilling obstacles await. Challenge dungeoneers to navigate this frozen terrain, brimming with monsters, puzzles, and traps across a biome crafted for heroes brave enough to embrace the cold. Coldfang Grotto isn't just ice—it's a story waiting to be told. Design frosty gauntlets with treacherous slopes, create icy puzzles that challenge even seasoned adventurers, or transform slippery terrain into opportunities for creative traps and encounters. Incorporate brain-freezing brainteasers with new mechanics:

Freeze objects in Maker Mode, creating puzzles that challenge adventurers to unthaw them.

Wield the freezing boomerang to halt enemies mid-motion and use them to activate pressure plate puzzles.

Turn bodies of water into temporary ice paths, unlocking new ways to navigate treacherous terrain.

Choose from dozens of floor tiles, strategically place enemies and traps, and forge a legendary, one-of-a-kind quest. Construct intricate dungeons with an intuitive interface and simple drag-and-drop features. Upload creations for other Quest Masters to enjoy, and embark on a myriad of brain-teasing, skill-testing adventures with 3,000+ community-made dungeons to choose from, a number that continues to grow daily.

Version 1.0

At 1.0, experience a story-driven adventure across Aetheria in the highly-anticipated Single Player Campaign—crafted with the same powerful tools available to the community. Explore Castle Town as it grows into a bustling hub of quests and characters, journey through six elemental dungeons filled with unique challenges, and uncover secrets that connect players and developers alike in shaping Aetheria's destiny. Take on daring quests, meet unforgettable allies, and fight to save the kingdom from corruption in an epic campaign built to inspire even more custom creations.

