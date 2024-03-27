Posted in: Games, Rainbow Six Siege, Ubisoft, Video Games | Tagged: rainbow six: siege

Rainbow Six Siege Containment Event Returns For 2024

Rainbow Six Siege has brought back one of the more popular events of the year, as Containment 2 is underway for the next few weeks.

Article Summary Containment 2 event in Rainbow Six Siege is live until April 17 with exclusive items.

Players can experience a modified Consulate map and earn unique Containment Collection Packs.

New Protean defender cosmetics for Bandit and Mozzie; REACT outfits for Hibana and Zofia.

Event features Team REACT vs monstrous mutants with distinct abilities and win conditions.

Ubisoft has launched a fan-favorite event in Rainbow Six Siege today, as the Containment 2 has made a return for 2024 with more items to claim. Starting today and running all the way until April 17, it will be up to you and your teammates to contain the outbreak in a changed Consulate map, as you will earn new cosmetics exclusive to this event in the process. You can check out the trailer and details here as the event is now live.

Rainbow Six Siege – Containment 2

Containment casts the attackers as Team REACT and outfits them in special biohazard gear to take on the defending Proteans, who are transformed into monstrous mutants by an alien parasite and must defend their nest. The special event game mode plays out at nighttime on the old Consulate map. Players can acquire the event's unique cosmetic looks in Containment Collection Packs; one free pack will be granted to anyone who logs in while the event is running, and packs can also be purchased with Renown or R6 Credits as well as earned by completing weekly challenges.

In Containment, the REACT attackers retain their usual loadouts and abilities, while the Protean defenders have no weapons; they use their increased speed and vicious melee attacks to strike down attackers and can burst through walls using a version of Oryx's Remah Dash. The REACT team must take out two objectives before the main objective – the nest – becomes vulnerable. Attackers can win by destroying the nest, Defenders by protecting it until time runs out, and either side can win by completely eliminating the other. New Protean cosmetics are available for Bandit and Mozzie, while new REACT bundles have been added for Hibana and Zofia. Plus, Sens and Ram are now playable as Attackers, though they do not have REACT cosmetics. All of the Operator cosmetics from the previous run of the Containment event are once again available as well.

