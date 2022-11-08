Razer Launches Restorify For Traceable Carbon Neutral Checkouts

Razer announced a new effort to become more carbon neutral with Restorify, which will change up their checkout system. Playing into their #GoGreenWithRazer initiative, this new system provides customers a chance to offset their purchases with traceable carbon credits designed to help businesses calculate their products' carbon footprint. The service and the details behind it were announced earlier today at COP27, the 27th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. As far as when it will be implemented, the company launched it on its website today, so anyone who purchases products online can experience it right now. We have more notes on this from the company below.

"Restorify fractionalizes carbon credits in its reimbursement process so they can be made available in smaller denominations, empowering consumers to make offsets a part of their daily lives. Restorify aims to rebuild trust around carbon offsets by only allowing traceable offsets with realized decarbonization effects to be used by consumers. In other words, while some competitors promise to offset emissions in the future, with Restorify consumers can rest assured that emissions relating to their purchases have already been offset."

"Razer has started to curate a diverse portfolio of carbon credit projects which aspire towards UN's Sustainable Development Goals. To do so, Razer is working closely with partners such as leading energy and urban solutions provider, GoNetZero, as well as ESGpedia, which can aggregate the end-to-end traceable data of high-quality carbon credits from origination to retirement, and cloud computing platform, Amazon Web Services (AWS)."

"The traceable carbon neutral shopping cart offered by Restorify will enable consumers to view the carbon footprint of a product, so they can make informed decisions. Furthermore, as they check out, they will also be empowered to offset the products they buy with carbon credits already retired from verified carbon registries. Upon purchasing the carbon credits, consumers will receive a certificate detailing the total amount of carbon emissions that have been offset by their purchase, what kind of project the retired credits have supported and in which country, as well as the certification standard. These individual fractionalized transactions are digitally recorded onto the ESGpedia registry where consumers can track their carbon offset efforts. This level of transparency is currently otherwise lacking in today's consumer carbon offset market."