Rec Room Partners With PUMA For New Clothing Additions

Rec Room has a few new real world clothing items for your characters, as they have partnered with PUMA to add them to the wardrobe.

Rec Room recently announced a new partnership with PUMA, as they have added several items of clothing to the game for you to dress your character in. Players now have access to several items designed to help "elevate their virtual fashion game," as you now have access to the PUMA T7 Track Jacket, beanie, and a pink hoodie, as seen below. Obviously, it's a promotion between the two entities to show off more of their clothing in a different way, so we'll see if PUMA gets a few extra sales out of it while players walk around in the new gear. Here's more from the announcement including a couple quotes from both companies.

Designed to blend the best of gaming and streetwear fashion, the PUMA x Rec Room avatar items offer players the opportunity to express their unique style and personality in the virtual world. Whether exploring immersive environments, competing in challenges, or socializing with friends, users can now do so in iconic PUMA apparel. The PUMA T7 Track Jacket, beanie, and pink hoodie will be available exclusively in Rec Room's in-game store, offering users the chance to add a touch of PUMA's signature style to their virtual wardrobe. Each item captures the essence of PUMA's heritage and design aesthetic.

"We're thrilled to introduce PUMA products to Rec Room. Just as individuals express themselves through fashion in the real world, they desire to do the same in the virtual realm. As a brand, it's crucial for us to collaborate with culturally relevant platforms like Rec Room, providing people with the chance to virtually style themselves using PUMA digital goods" – Ivan Dashkov, PUMA Head of Emerging Technology.

"The launch of the PUMA x Rec Room avatar items represents a fusion of gaming culture and streetwear fashion," said Mannat Sra, Head of Partnerships at Rec Room. "These virtual items will allow users to customize their avatars and reflect the spirit of self-expression and creativity that both brands champion."

