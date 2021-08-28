Red Bull Solo Q Holds Third U.S. League Of Legends Qualifier Online

Red Bull announced this week they will be holding their third U.S. League Of Legends qualifier for the Red Bull Solo Q tomorrow online. The organizers are officially hosting the third National Open Qualifiers this weekend, which you can still sign up for at the link above today as the event won't kick off until Sunday, August 29th, 2021. Those who are looking to join the competition must create a Battlefy account in order to locate the right tournament so they can apply to participate. Much like the previous events in this competition, you'll be playing for prizes, community pride, and the Red Bull Solo Q trophy. These events have been doing well for the team as they give players who are unable to join up with a square the chance to show what they can do on their own in LoL. We got more details for you below in the tournament, and for those of you not looking to play, you'll be able to watch the action on their official Twitch channel.

Red Bull Solo Q allows fans to make their mark by bringing LoL players to new heights! In a world where LoL is traditionally played in a 5v5 team setting, but this event will settle the score and showcase individual skill with a 1v1 gameplay format. Amateurs face-off in the top lane of Summoner's Rift and can claim victory by drawing 'First Blood' against opponents, destroying the opposing player's outer turret or achieving a 100-minion creep score first. Red Bull Solo Q 2021 builds on last year's success, which attracted over 80,000 signups and national and international champions crowned around the world. Alongside the 2021 competition will be special appearances from some of the biggest stars in League Of Legends, including Alberto "Crumbz" Rengifo, Nicki Taylor and BunnyFuFuu. These personalities will be part of exclusive Red Bull Solo Q content, events and tournaments throughout the competition series this year.