Red Bull Wololo: El Reinado Reveals Four Age Of Empires Tournaments

Red Bull Wololo: El Reinado has revealed their full lineup of tournaments as there will be four different Age of Empires competitions.

Event to be held at Castillo de Almodóvar del Río, Spain, October 3-6, 2024.

Competitions include first-ever tournament for Age of Mythology: Retold.

Qualify via online tournaments, in-game ladder, or direct invitations.

Red Bull has released new details for their next Age of Empires esports competition, as Red Bull Wololo: El Reinado will take place this October in Spain. This will be an in-person LAN tournament held at the Castillo de Almodóvar del Río in Cordoba, Spain, taking place from October 3-6, 2024. Players will have a chance to compete in four different AoE titles, vying to be a part of the in-person event via online tournaments, Microsoft's in-game ladder, and direct invitations. We have the finer details of what's happening below, as tickets for the event are now on sale.

Red Bull Wololo: El Reinado

Red Bull Wololo: El Reinado beckons forth its fiercest champions in a challenge to take on the king of the castle. From seasoned veterans to those yearning for their first conquest, all are welcome to test their mettle in this grand tournament, taking place in the castle worthy only of true warriors: Castillo de Almodóvar del Río in Spain. With over 25 years of legendary battles in the Age of Empires franchise, Red Bull Wololo: El Reinado comprises four titles in which competitors will be able to prove themselves worthy:

Age of Empires I (played using Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition, Return of Rome)

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition

Age of Empires IV

Age of Mythology: Retold

In the case of Age of Mythology: Retold, Red Bull Wololo: El Reinado marks the first-ever competition to tread the lands of gods, legends and mythical beings. The qualification trials allow fearless contenders a chance to enter through the mighty castle gates at Castillo de Almodóvar del Río. Those successful head to the culminating rounds starting October 3 and ending with four champions proudly taking their new thrones on October 6. The most beloved faces in the community guide you through the spectacle, whether watching from home or from the castle grounds.

