Red Bull Wololo: El Reinado Reveals Four Age Of Empires Tournaments
Red Bull Wololo: El Reinado has revealed their full lineup of tournaments as there will be four different Age of Empires competitions.
Article Summary
Red Bull has released new details for their next Age of Empires esports competition, as Red Bull Wololo: El Reinado will take place this October in Spain. This will be an in-person LAN tournament held at the Castillo de Almodóvar del Río in Cordoba, Spain, taking place from October 3-6, 2024. Players will have a chance to compete in four different AoE titles, vying to be a part of the in-person event via online tournaments, Microsoft's in-game ladder, and direct invitations. We have the finer details of what's happening below, as tickets for the event are now on sale.
Red Bull Wololo: El Reinado
-
Age of Empires I (played using Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition, Return of Rome)
-
Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition
-
Age of Empires IV
-
Age of Mythology: Retold