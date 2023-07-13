Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: pokemon, Regieleki, Season of Hidden Gems

Regieleki Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: Hidden Gems

Our new Regieleki Raid Guide for Pokémon GO Players will help you defeat this Galarian Legendary now that you can remotely battle it.

For the first time, the Galarian Legendary Regieleki appears in Tier Five Raids. Previously, it had only been available in Elite Raids, which were in-person-only Raids that limited the Raid boss's availability. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Regieleki in Tier Five raids as it becomes widely available without the Elite Raid limit. Let's get into it.

Top Regieleki Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Regieleki counters as such:

Primal Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Shadow Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Shadow Mamoswine: Mud-Slap, High Horsepower

Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Shadow Golurk: Mud-Slap, Earth Power

Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Mega Swampert: Mud Shot, Earthquake

Excadrill: Mud-Slap, Drill Run

Rhyperior: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Shadow Golem: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Regieleki with efficiency.

Mamoswine: Mud-Slap, High Horsepower

Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Earthquake

Incarnate Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Golurk: Mud-Slap, Earth Power

Rhydon: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Krookodile: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Golem: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Donphan: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Mewtwo: Confusion, Psystrike

Ursaluna: Tackle, High Horsepower

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Regieleki can be defeated with two trainers, but it will be a challenge. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

Regieleki cannot currently be encountered in its Shiny form. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Regieleki will have a CP of 1602 in normal weather conditions and 2002 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

