Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: pokemon, Regidrago, Regieleki, Season of Hidden Gems

Regieleki & Regidrago Come To Legendary Raids In Pokémon GO

Regieleki & Regidrago arrive in Legendary Raids in Pokémon GO, allowing Trainers to Remote in and send Remote Raid invites to friends.

After a stint in Elite Raids which were only available for in-person battles, Regieleki and Regidrago finally arrive in Tier Five Raids in Pokémon GO. These Galarian Legendaries will be accessible to Remote Raiders for the first time. Let's check out the full slate of Tier Five Raids and Mega Raids in Pokémon GO during July 2023.

These are the Pokémon that will appear in Tier Five raids in Pokémon GO this July 2023:

June 29th – July 6th: Heatran

Heatran is the currently active Raid Boss. If you don't yet have Shiny Heatran in your collection, you'll want to get out there and battle because this is quite a short raid rotation.

July 6th – July 13th: The Legendary Birds of Kanto: Articuno Zapdos Moltres

The Legendary Birds of Kanto:

The Kanto Birds are back, and I'm wondering if that means that the 7th Anniversary Party event will lean heavily into Generation One Pokémon.

July 13th – July 25th: Regieleki making its debut in Legendary Raids after a stint in Elite Raids

Regieleki making its debut in Legendary Raids after a stint in Elite Raids July 25th – August 4th: Regidrago makes its debut in Legendary Raids after a stint in Elite Raids

If you struggled to find other Trainers to take on these two Galarian Titans in person, you will now be able to Remote into these raids and send Remote Raid Invites to your friends in Pokémon GO.

Shadow Raids every weekend starting June 10th: Shadow Articuno with a Shiny release

The Raid Hours for the month of July 2023 in Pokémon GO are:

Wednesday, July 5th, 2023: Heatran

Heatran Wednesday, July 12th: The Legendary Birds of Kanto: Articuno Zapdos Moltres

The Legendary Birds of Kanto: Wednesday, July 19th, 2023: Regieleki

Regieleki Wednesday, July 26th, 2023: Regidrago

Here are the Mega Pokémon that will appear in Mega Raids in Pokémon GO this July 2023:

June 29th – July 6th: Mega Sableye, making its Pokémon GO debut

Mega Sableye, making its Pokémon GO debut July 6th – July 13th: Mega Blastoise

Mega Blastoise July 13th – July 25th: Mega Blaziken

Mega Blaziken July 25th – August 4th: Mega Tyranitar, making its Pokémon GO debut

Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!